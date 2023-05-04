Arizona Masterworks Chorale Presents PASSPORT TO TRAVEL This Month

The Arizona Masterworks Chorale (AMC) presents its final concert of the 2022-23 season Passport to Travel.

Passport to Travel will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM at All Saints' Episcopal Church in Phoenix, and Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Ascension Lutheran Church in Paradise Valley.

Tickets are $20 and $15, available online at arizonamasterworks.com and at the door. Youth under 18 are free with a paid admission.

Passport to Travel is a musical tour of the nations around the Baltic Sea to hear choral masterworks from six award-winning contemporary composers, and then it's home to America for one of our nation's most beloved works. The concert is full of beautiful and accessible pieces performed by choristers and soloists in AMC's distinctive style, drawing the listener to an ineffable experience of sheer beauty of sound and poetry in the performance. Two Arizona premieres are featured, including one that will challenge the audience to stretch their ears and imaginations: It's a journey through a mystically minimalist experience, much like meditation, and adds an unexpected dimension to the program.

Choral and solo voices are placed in several configurations around the hall, and you'll hear organ, percussion, tuned water glasses, and Tibetan singing bowls to enhance the overall musical experience.

In the Baltic States, choral music is an integral part of culture and national identity. On the musical tour we'll hear works in English and Latin by internationally renowned composers from Latvia (Ēriks Ešenvalds and Raimonds Tiguls), Lithuania (Vytautas Miškinis), Estonia (Arvo Pärt), Poland (Paveł Łukaszewski), Norway (Phoenix favorite Ola Gjeilo), concluding with a return to America (Samuel Barber).

Venues and Tickets

Saturday May 20 at 7:30 pm: All Saints' Episcopal Church, 6300 North Central Avenue, Phoenix 85013

Sunday May 21 at 3:00 pm: Ascension Lutheran Church, 7100 North Mockingbird Lane, Paradise Valley 85253