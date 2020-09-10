Arizona Department Of Health Services Approves Tucson's Invisible Theatre Re-Opening

They will open with 25% capacity.

Invisible Theatre's Managing Artistic Director, Susan Claassen, announced the re-opening of Tucson, Arizona's Invisible Theatre with the official approval to reopen granted by The Arizona Department of Health Services! Claassen states, "The state of Arizona agrees that they have created a plan that will work using the safest and most sanitary conditions as outlined by the CDC and the City of Tucson ( they have installed GPS-FC24-AZ Ionization System for their AC!) Invisible Theatre has always provided a safe and empowering home for everyone. Their priority is, and will always be, to keep our customers, artists and our staff safe. Their second priority is to get back to creating the magic of live theatre in Tucson!

They will be instituting what they call "Boutique Seating".

They anticipate 22 fabulous people nightly.

That is only 25% their capacity. Yikes!

They look at this not as 75% empty

but as their "25% Full Initiative"!

Here is how it will work!

IT will take requests for seating when reservations are made. Reservations are required. There will be no sales at the Box Office. Patrons will be seated directly into their assigned seats in the theatre.

The lobby will only be a pass through without congregating. A back door and front door will be utilized for easy access and social distancing into their assigned seat in the theatre. There will be an electronic check-in rather than a ticket.

There will be an information sheet left on the theatre seat, rather than a full program.

FILMING O'KEEFFE is 70 minutes without an intermission.

Sanitized restrooms will be available on an emergency basis.

All audience members must wear masks for the duration of their time inside the theatre.

Audience is asked to take their temperature at home on the date they are attending. If feeling ill, they are asked to please stay home and their tickets will be rescheduled.

All social distancing guidelines issued by the CDC and City of Tucson will be followed.

The theatre will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after every performance.

A special GPS-FC24-AZ Ionization System has been installed into their air-conditioning unit.

They will utilize minimal staff and no ushers. All staff will be required to wear masks at all times.

All of their actors will be monitored daily.

FILMING O'KEEFFE

Invisible Theatre will re-open the theatre with ten encore performances of FILMING O'KEEFFE, originally presented in June as the final production of Invisible Theatre's 49th Anniversary Season.

FILMING O'KEEFFE by Eric Lane is an emotional, lyrical, and funny play, directed by Nancy Davis Booth. It tells the story of Max and his classmate Lily, who are making a film about legendary artists Georgia O'Keeffe and Alfred Stieglitz. Max and his mother, Melissa, live on the Lake George property that was once part of the artists' home. When Max's estranged grandfather unexpectedly shows up, the family's hidden and mysterious past is revealed. This beautiful piece is performed exquisitely by their all-star cast including Samantha Cormier, Joe L. Smith, Andrey Lull and Emily Gates.

FILMING O'KEEFFE will be performed as a chamber production. The actors will be on stools and socially distanced. They will not interact physically but will exquisitely capture the characters they are performing with every nuance realized. There will be a set, lighting and music to transport you into the vivid world of imagination. The actors will arrive in their costumes to be worn in the production. They will handle their own props (minimal) and not congregate in the dressing room or anywhere else. They will wear masks for their entrance, but not for the performance. They will be at least 12 - 18' from the first row of the audience. Although the actors will be physically distanced, the emotional nuance will resonate deeply with deep emotional connection.

SCHEDULED PERFORMANCE DATES:

Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 7:30 PM (Opening)

Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Friday,September 4 2020 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Friday,September 11, 2020 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM

ALL PERFORMANCES AT INVISIBLE THEATRE 1400 N. First Ave (at Drachman) Tucson, AZ 85719

FOR INFORMATION AND TO PURCHASE TICKETS:

Call the Box Office at (520) 882-9721.

Please note production runs 75 minutes with no intermission.

AGE RECOMMENDATION: Mature ages 13 and up

LOVE NOTES IN THE WOODS

This series will feature world class Tucson artists showcased in their beautiful "woodsy" setting. All the beauty of an outdoor setting but inside in IT's re-imagined space with state of the art ionized AC and maximum airflow!

"Wolf in the Woods"

T0-REE-NEE WOLF IN CONCERT

September 15 and 16, 2020 - 7:30 PM

$35.00

To-Ree-Nee Wolf, an internationally acclaimed, award-winning artist, singer-songwriter and actor, takes us on a magical musical journey filled with song and stories. She first graced IT's stage in BLACK BOY and has been a treasured member ever since! She has also appeared in IT's productions of THE OLD SETTLER, HAVING OUR SAY, THE DELANY SISTERS' FIRST HUNDRED YEARS, MY SUNDAY DINNER WITH NORMA, her one woman WALKING BETWEEN WORLDS, LET'S LIVE A LITTLE, and the award-winning BLACK PEARL SINGS! This concert will feature music from her soon to be released CD.

"Jazz IT up with Rob and Christine"

ROB BOONE AND CHRISTINE VIVONA IN CONCERT

September 17, 2020 - 7:30 PM (Sold out)

$35.00

The dynamic duo of Rob Boone and Christine Vivona serve up a cool summer cocktail filled with a dazzling array of musical styles (piano, harp and trombone) from Classical to New Orleans "Dixieland", to Chicago "Hot Jazz", to NYC "Swing"!

The Invisible Theatre (IT) of Tucson, a 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to producing quality theatre and arts education experiences for all facets of the community in an intimate setting that showcases local professional talent and guest artists. IT takes its name from the invisible energy that flows between a performer and audience, creating the magic of theatre. Started in 1971 as an arena for local playwrights, the theatre has expanded its programs to include adaptations of classics and recent Off- Broadway plays and musicals, while continuing to encourage new playwrights through both full productions and staged readings.Under the leadership of Managing Artistic Director Susan Claassen, Associate Artistic Director James Blair, and PR Director Cathy Johnson, IT is strongly committed to community service and outreach programs. The company's current season includes a six play Main Stage season, many special events, a world class cabaret series, organizational collaborations, educational tours, seminars that encourage community dialogue and Project Pastime - an educational theatre program for mentally challenged youth. The Invisible Theatre, the recipient of the first Arizona Theatre Association Award for Best Producing Theatre Company, is a member of the Theatre Communications Group and has long enjoyed both local and national recognition for its strong leadership role in the arts community.Productions take place in an intimate 80-seat converted laundry building. IT celebrates its 50th season with an even greater commitment to professionalism, artistic excellence, accessibility, freedom of expression, diverse programming and creative challenge - thus making the Invisible Theatre a very visible force in Tucson's cultural community.

1400 N. First Avenue at Drachman

Tucson, AZ 85719

Box Office - (520) 882-9721

Administration - (520) 884-0672

Fax - (520) 884-5410

www.invisibletheatre.com

