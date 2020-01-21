Arizona Broadway Theatre Will Hold 7th Annual Broadway Ball

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) will host the 7th Annual Broadway Ball on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 5:30 pm. Proceeds from this vital fundraising event benefit the artistic, educational, and charitable programs at ABT.

The Broadway Ball features a cocktail hour with complimentary Champagne, a three-course dinner, silent and live auctions, the Broadway Ball Wine Pull, an all-new "Bubbles & Barrels" Whiskey Experience, and much more! Live entertainment includes performances from Mainstage shows and ABT's teen performance troupe, HyRev. Tickets are $175 per person and can be purchased at the ABT Box Office by calling 623.776.8400 or online at azbroadway.org.

"The sole purpose of the Broadway Ball is to raise awareness within our community of our mission to bring the highest-quality production values to the stage in the Valley of the Sun as well as raise funds in support of the theatre's educational programs and community engagement initiatives," said Brad York, Director of Marketing & Development. "We have an amazing 16-member volunteer committee that prepares all year for this crucial event. I'm so incredibly thankful for their tireless efforts to make this year's Broadway Ball the best yet!"

Kristin Wurr, Co-chair of the Ball, has strong convictions about why ABT and the Broadway Ball are important to her. "Many people know that Arizona Broadway Theatre is a place you can experience the magic of professional live theater. I don't think as many people know that ABT is an educational venue where children like my son learn not only dancing, voice, and acting skills, but life skills such as how to work with others, how to manage time, how to overcome obstacles - skills they need to succeed in whatever career they choose. When you attend the Broadway Ball, you help ABT continue to inspire patrons like me, as well as the stars of tomorrow. ABT is part of our community's family. Please come be a part of it."

To ensure the success of this festive yet critical fundraiser, ABT is also seeking sponsors to help defray the costs associated with the Ball to assure that all funds raised can be directed toward the organization's artistic, educational, and charitable programs.

"Corporate, individual, and community partners will be the key to success," says ABT CEO/Executive Producer Kiel Klaphake. "Sponsorships allow ABT to continue fulfilling its mission to enrich lives through the power of the performing arts."

﻿Portions of sponsorships are tax-deductible and range from $1,000 to $25,000. Those wishing to support this important event through a generous sponsorship should contact Sally Jane Kerschen-Sheppard at sallyjane@azbroadway.org.

"We have some incredible auction items this year," says Jamie Boscardin, Co-Chair of this year's gala. "From an eight-day Rhine River Cruise generously donated by Viking Cruises to a Phoenix Suns package for four including tickets, food, drinks, and parking, to a Sedona vacation package, we are working hard to secure highly-biddable items."

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Arizona Broadway Theatre 7th Annual Broadway Ball, contact the Box Office at 623.776.8400 or online at azbroadway.org.





