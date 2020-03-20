Arizona Broadway Theatre Suspends CHICAGO and Other Programming Indefinitely

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) announced effective immediately all programming is on an indefinite hold until which time the theatre is able to confidently chart a course forward following the current COVID-19 Pandemic.

Yesterday, Executive Producer, Kiel Klaphake announced to the cast of Chicago that the current run had been postponed indefinitely. The good news - the very first show to make a triumphant return to ABT's Mainstage following the current swell of uncertainty will be Chicago.

For those with Chicago tickets, there is no action needed. When new TBA run dates for Chicago are announced ticket holders will be contacted by Box Office staff. Because of reduced staffing at this time, please do not contact the Box Office. All inquiries can be directed to tickets@azbroadway.org. The theatre is requesting patience and understanding as these changes are processed.

For those unable to attend the TBA rescheduled run of Chicago for any reason, ABT asks that patrons choose to donate the value of their tickets back to ABT. These donations are vital in helping ABT weather these uncharted waters. Return ticket donations can be made by contacting tickets@azbroadway.org.

The enormity of the financial impact on ABT's present, and future remains unknown. Many have asked how they can assist at this moment in time. Here are three immediate action-steps that will help shore-up ABT's foundation as they plan for the future:

1) Make a tax deductible donation in any amount today. By choosing to make a donation you are assuring that when this ends, and it will, ABT will be ready, able, and financially positioned to provide the community with the quality productions and engagement they have come to expect over the past 15 years. Donations can be made online at https://tickets.azbroadwaytheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/login?donation=0

2) Buy an ABT Gift Card online. Buying a Gift Card for oneself or for a loved one is a great way of showing support for the future of ABT. Gift Cards can be used for any future show, or subscription. Gift Cards can be purchased online at https://tickets.azbroadwaytheatre.com/TheatreManager/1/login?pass=0

3) Become an 8-Show Full-Series or 4-7 Flex Subscriber to ABT's Season 16. ABT is looking ahead to the future and a whole new season of shows coming to the Mainstage in Season 16. By subscribing today, you will be lending your support for the future - early - by helping stabilize revenue - today. Season 16 shows include: Ring of Fire, Matilda, Mame, Crazy For You, Kinky Boots, The Wizard of OZ, Footloose: The Musical and A Gentleman's Guide To Love & Murder.

To learn more about these shows visit https://azbroadway.org/events_category/season-16-2020-2021. To become a Season Subscriber email tickets@azbroadway.org.

"Over this past week, I have been humbled, and at times left breathless, by the outpouring of support and encouragement from our extended community of patrons, donors, alumni and friends both locally and from across the country," said Kiel Klaphake. "In moments where I have struggled to find words, their words and expressions of understanding and commitment have lifted me up. I can not thank everyone enough, Once we know more, our community will be the first to know. I ask for everyone's continued patience and understanding over the coming weeks. We are in this together, and we will get through this together!"





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You