Annual Holiday Show Comes to Musical Theatre of Anthem in December

Musical Theatre of Anthem has announced its annual Holiday Show. MTA's Annual Holiday Show is a concert-style performance filled with the sounds of the season, including classic carols and popular holiday music performed by MTA's Outreach Group.

Performances takes place Thursday, December 14th, at 5:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. at Musical Theatre of Anthem, 42201 N. 41st Drive, Suite B100, Anthem, AZ 85086.

Tickets are only $20 for GENERAL ADMISSION seating and can be purchased online at musicaltheatreofanthem.org/tickets beginning November 1, 2023.

*Musical Theatre of Anthem's Outreach Group is a group of elite, award-winning performers who tour around the valley to serve their community.