Alyssa Chiarello, Marina Jarrette, and Sime Kosta Join Episode 3 of Garage Concert LIVE! on Facebook

Local artist and producer, Seth Tucker is joined by Alyssa Chiarello, Marina Jarrette, and Sime Kosta for Episode 3 of Garage Concert LIVE! Sunday, April 5th at 2pm on Facebook Live. You can tune in here: http://facebook.com/seth.a.tucker

This concert series features live music theatre, pop, and comedic performances from some of Arizona's best singers. This 30 minute romp is for all ages. In accordance with the recent stay-at-home orders, all guest singers will be brought in virtually.

Episode 3 is Sponsored by: Suey P., Carol Rosensteel, Emily Mohney, Jacqueline Forero, Bennett & Kym Smith, The UBU Project, Stephen Hardy & Addison Crawford, Lynn Timmons Edwards, Amanda Glenn, Jean & Keith Tucker. Special thanks to Brock Pro Entertainment, JALT Media, and The Davis Alliance.

Songs and guest stars are sponsored through grassroots donations, and proceeds will be used to help support the participating artists in this difficult time. If you are interested in sponsoring future performances, please email ActingUpSeries@gmail.com





