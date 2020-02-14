AMERICANO! Has Broken the State Box Office Record

Americano! - a revolutionary and positive new production about the life of a DREAMer - has set a state box office record for an original musical. According to The Phoenix Theatre Company, the musical has also exceeded its ambitious sales goal.

Americano! broke the state box office record after the February 13th show. It breaks the previous record held by Dream a Little Dream - a musical based on the hits of the 'The Mamas and The Papas'. The folk-rock group sold more than 40 million records and had 11 Top 40s hits.

Americano! breaking the record of such an iconic music group is testament to the production's original music, storyline and message. The musical is running as the U.S. Supreme Court decides the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and nearly 1 million DREAMers across the country. Immigration will also be a top issue in the 2020 elections including the race for President.

There are still 11 shows remaining for Americano! at The Phoenix Theatre Company. The original musical production premiered January 29th and runs through February 23rd. A '29 Hour Read' is scheduled in April in New York.

Americano! is the true-life story of Antonio Valdovinos, a DREAMer who grew up in Phoenix and learned of his status on his 18th birthday when tried to enlist in the U.S. Marines Corps.

"It's so exciting to learn that Americano! is now the highest grossing original musical ever in the state! It shows us that Tony's inspiring story, told with the help of authentic yet innovative musical arrangements by Sergio Mendoza and stellar choreography by Sergio Mejia, is resonating with people! At the end of the day, the goal for us is to tell a human story that makes the audience FEEL something. Immigration is a much less complicated issue when we can connect with the humans directly impacted by it," said Carrie Rodriguez, an award-winning singer and songwriter from Austin, Texas, who composed original music for Americano!.

Michael Barnard, Americano!'s director, is The Phoenix Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director and an Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient. Barnard co-wrote the musical with Jonathan Rosenberg.

Americano! is an original production of The Phoenix Theatre Company. Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport is the show's Executive Producer. The musical's arranger is Sergio Mendoza from the border town of Nogales and a member of the Grammy nominated band Calexico.

The show is running through February 23 and will have a '29 Hour Read' performance in New York in April.

Valdovinos has invited President Donald Trump to attend a special performance of the show when he is in Phoenix for campaign event on February 19th. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R), Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego (D), Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio (R) and U.S. Reps. Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton (D) have attended Americano! shows and have all given rave reviews on social media.

Americano! is a centerpiece of The Phoenix Theatre Company's 100th Anniversary. Steven Spielberg debuted his first films at The Phoenix Theatre Company while he was a student at Arcadia High in Phoenix.

Tickets for Americano! are on sale at www.phoenixtheatre.com. Shows take place in the Company's Mainstage Theatre, Also visit AmericanoTheMusical.com for more information.





