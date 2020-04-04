ABT's Mask Relief Effort Reaches Those In Need

Arizona Broadway Theatre (ABT) kicks Mask Relief Effort into high-gear as national and local authorities call for all Americans to consider wearing a protective mask (or other covering) to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Since launching its Mask Relief Effort on March 24, ABT Costume Shop staff and volunteer community members have built and mailed-out close to 300 masks to healthcare facilities in New Jersey, Oregon and Colorado. The Mask Relief team is also working to fulfill mask requests for distribution to the Navajo Nation here in Arizona.

ABT has called upon all sewers and crafters within the community to assist and organize a volunteer effort to provide aid for the immediate need for non-N95 tested medical face masks - both locally and nationally*.

"The response from our community has been incredible," said Lottie Dixon, ABT's Costume Director and the lead for the theatre's Mask Relief Effort. "From the donation of yards of fabric to people asking for mask kits, which they can assemble within their own homes - it's been incredible to see our community pitch-in to support this cause. I'm so thankful!"

As the call for more masks continues to increase, here are ways the community can continue to help:

1) DONATE MATERIALS: the theatre is in need of ¼ inch, a?? inch or round elastic, and lightweight cotton or cotton/poly blend fabric. Materials can be dropped-off at ABT's main entrance at: 7701 W Paradise Ln. in Peoria (place at foot of front doors - staff will collect)

2) SEW FROM HOME: the community is encouraged to use their own material where they can. Guidelines for appropriate fabrics and construction can be found at: https://www.deaconess.com/How-to-make-a.../Documents-Mask/Mask, or by watching the instructional video found here: https://youtu.be/9tBg0Os5FWQ

3) GET AN ASSEMBLY KIT (to be sewn by others): the theatre is putting together individual mask assembly kits, which can be sewn by others at home. For information on getting an assembly kit contact lottie@azbroadway.org. General inquiries can be directed to info@azbroadway.org.

*While masks from this program will not go to the front-lines, it is ABT's hope that the masks will provide an opportunity to conserve and ration the medical grade PPEs by offering a replacement option when N95 grade mask needs are not warranted





