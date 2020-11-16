A CHRISTMAS STORY THE PLAY Announced At Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre!

A CHRISTMAS STORY THE PLAY, with its combination of nostalgia and humor, promises a two-hour escape from life in 2020.

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre announces a return to live theatre with the opening of its traditional holiday production of A CHRISTMAS STORY THE PLAY.

Humorist Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee's Department Store. The consistent response: "You'll shoot your eye out!"

All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family's temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys' experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie's father winning a lamp shaped like a woman's leg in a net stocking; Ralphie's fantasy scenarios, and more.

Directed by Valley favorite KatiBelle Collins, A CHRISTMAS STORY THE PLAY, with its combination of nostalgia and humor, promises a two-hour escape from life in 2020. This show is family-friendly.

Tickets are available by calling the DST Box Office at (480)483-1664 or by visiting desertstages.org. All tickets are $25. No cash sales, only touchless debit or credit card payments will be accepted.

In order to provide for the safety of our audiences and actors, masks are required at Desert Stages and hand-washing is encouraged. Enhanced cleaning and sanitization practices are in place, and fewer than 50% of the seats will be sold to each performance of A CHRISTMAS STORY THE PLAY.

Shows View More Phoenix Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You