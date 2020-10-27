A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Herberger Theater's Outdoor Stage

A Christmas Carol runs November 28 - December 23 at 7 pm.

Charles Dickens' classic holiday story, A CHRISTMAS CAROL comes to the Herberger Theater Center Pavillion, a new outdoor stage, November 28 - December 23 at 7 pm.

Tickets start at $15 and go on sale October 29 at herbergertheater.org.

Award-winning actress Katie McFadzen performs the beloved tale of Scrooge, Tiny Tim and the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as a one-person show. Through vivid narration and in-character storytelling, McFadzen delights audiences in this masterpiece of the true meaning of Christmas.

McFadzen is well known to Valley audiences, performing with Phoenix Theatre Company, Arizona Theatre Company, Stray Cat Theatre and Black Theatre Troupe and has been an Associate Artist, actor and teaching artist for Childsplay since 1993. Acclaimed appearances include roles in Small Mouth Sounds (Stray Cat Theatre) Mamma Mia!, (Phoenix Theatre) The Pursuit of Happiness, (Arizona Theatre Company) The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, (Childsplay) and Rasheeda Speaking (Black Theatre Troupe). She holds a BFA in Acting/Directing from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater and an MFA in Theatre for Youth from ASU.

The Herberger Theater is located at 222 E. Monroe. A CHRISTMAS CAROL will be performed with socially distanced seating at its outdoor stage located on the plaza. All safety protocols will be followed with masks required for attendance.

