4th Annual Children's Learning & Play Festival Returns To WestWorld Sept 7th

The Children's Learning & Play Festival returns indoors to WestWorld of Scottsdale on Sept 7th. Children and adults alike will have fun with authors, illustrators, life-sized dinosaurs, wildlife exhibits, inflatable rides, costumed characters, live music and entertainment. The perfect place for families to learn, explore and play together, the festival benefits McDowell Sonoran Conservancy and admission is FREE. Last year's event attracted 13,000 attendees.

Activities for parents, kids and toddlers include Story Monster & Friends Reading Zone, YMCA fitness zone, nature displays, learning labs and Museum of Science and Sustainability STEM Zone. Plus K-9 demos, police, fire and city vehicles, Arizona Cactus-Pine Girl Scouts, Phoenix boys & girls choirs, bounce houses, photo booth, balloon twisters and family-related vendors. Focused on literacy, education and early childhood development, the festival is produced by Dominant Events with co-sponsors the City of Scottsdale, Salt River Project and Cox Media.

What: 4th Annual Children's Learning & Play Festival

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, hours are 9:00am-4:00pm

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Admission: Free. Parking is $5.00. Rides, face painting, food concessions additional.

Website: www.azchildrensfestival.com

The Children's Learning & Play Festival is Sept. 7th from 9am-4pm at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Admission is free. Food concessions, face painting and rides are available at additional cost. Parking is $5.00. See video at YouTube. For more information please visit www.azchildrensfestival.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You