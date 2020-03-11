37 Finalists from 16 Arizona Communities Are Finalists for 2020 Governor's Arts Awards

Thirty-seven finalists from 16 Arizona communities have been selected for 2020 Arizona Governor's Arts Awards.

Winners in the four categories - Artist, Arts Administration/Organization, Business and Philanthropy - will be announced at the 39th annual Governor's Arts Awards on March 26 at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street in Mesa.

Individual tickets are $250 for Arizona Citizens for the Arts members and $300 for nonmembers. Reception begins at 6 p.m. with awards presented from 7:30-9 p.m. A one-hour After Party will start at 9 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Arizona Citizens for the Arts at (602) 253-6535 or info@azcitizensforthearts.org.

Finalists are:

Artist Award: Jose Dorame, Yuma; Lucy Wong, Gilbert; Such & Champ Styles, Tempe; Victor Navarro, Tucson; Quiahuitl Villegas, Tucson; Bob Cooper, Phoenix; Tania Katan, Phoenix; Chris Hamby, Peoria; Arlene Minushkin, Prescott; Rhonda Urdang, Flagstaff; John Suttman, Winslow.

Arts Administrator/Organization: Yuma Art Center, Yuma; Border Arts Corridor, Douglas; Littlewood Fine Art and Community Co-op, Yuma; Andre Licardi, The Peoria Arts Commission, Glendale; Lead Guitar, Tucson; Sonoran Glass School, Tucson; Rising Youth Theatre, Phoenix; Scottsdale Arts, Scottsdale; Sounds Academy, Phoenix; Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix; Yuma Orchestra Association; Sonoran Arts League, Cave Creek; Prescott Center for the Arts, Prescott; Yavapai-Apache Artist Guild, Yavapai-Apache Nation; Flagstaff Symphony Orchestra, Flagstaff; Flagstaff Community Band, Flagstaff.

Business: Rolls and Bowls, San Luis; Jarrod's Coffee, Tea & Gallery, Mesa; Partridge & Associates CPAs, PLC, Scottsdale; ON Media, Phoenix/Tucson.

Philanthropy: Chuck and Laurie Goldstein, Paradise Valley; McKivergan Foundation, Yuma; Victor Navarro, Tucson; Jon & Liney Jessen, Yuma; Allan Affeldt, Winslow; Dorothy Lincoln Smith, Paradise Valley.

The Governor's Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor. Since 1981, more than 200 distinguished artists, individuals, cultural organizations, educators, businesses and philanthropists have received Governor's Arts Awards. For more information, visit www.azcitizensforthearts.org.

