22nd Annual Mariachi & Folklorico Festival Comes to Chandler October 2
Featuring the music of Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson, Herencia Mexicana, AZ and ranchera and mariachi soloist Sandra Guevara and more.
Chandler Center for the Arts celebrates the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 22nd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival on October 2, 2021 at 7 pm.
Featuring the music of Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson, Herencia Mexicana, AZ and ranchera and mariachi soloist Sandra Guevara, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ, the Festival is part of Chandler Center for the Arts celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month.
On Friday October 1 at 7:00pm, Chandler Center for the Arts will host Nuestras Voces, a Youth Mariachi Festival featuring Middle School to College aged Mariachi and Folklorico groups from Arizona. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and will go on sale August 27 at chandlercenter.org