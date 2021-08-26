22nd Annual Mariachi & Folklorico Festival Comes to Chandler October 2

Chandler Center for the Arts celebrates the rich cultural history of Mexico through vibrant music and dance at the 22nd Annual Mariachi and Folklorico Festival on October 2, 2021 at 7 pm.

Featuring the music of Mariachi Tesoro de Tucson, Herencia Mexicana, AZ and ranchera and mariachi soloist Sandra Guevara, along with a dazzling array of folklorico dancers from Ballet Folklorico Quetzalli-AZ, the Festival is part of Chandler Center for the Arts celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month.

On Friday October 1 at 7:00pm, Chandler Center for the Arts will host Nuestras Voces, a Youth Mariachi Festival featuring Middle School to College aged Mariachi and Folklorico groups from Arizona. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and will go on sale August 27 at chandlercenter.org