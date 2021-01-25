2021 Arizona Bach Festival Announced

The Arizona Bach Festival celebrates its 12th anniversary season of presenting renowned artists performing the works of Johann Sebastian Bach. The 2021 Festival will be held virtually on YouTube with a three-concert Festival, February 21, February 28 and March 7, 2021. All concerts will begin at 3:00 pm MST/5:00 EST.

The Festival features organist Aaron David Miller, the acclaimed Polish musicians, LUTEDUO, and vocalists Ingela Onstad, Soprano and Michael Hix, Baritone joining Stephen Redfield, on violin and Maxine Thévenot on organ.

"While we can't reproduce the 'live' concert experience, technology does allow for some surprising silver linings," says Music Director Scott Youngs. "The opening organ concert is able to feature three different organs in the same church, the lute concert is coming to us from Poland, and the Arias with Violin and Organ concert comes to us from The Cathedral of St. John in Albuquerque, New Mexico. We are looking forward to connecting these phenomenal artists with our audiences, and to share their performances from such distinct and interesting venues."

Each concert will begin with a brief and informative talk by Dr. Craig Westendorf.

Patrons may also participate in post-concert "meet and greet" zoom events with the artists, giving them an opportunity to chat, visit and discuss the afternoon's program.

2021 Arizona Bach Festival Passes

Festival Pass: $60 Includes access to all three concerts.

Festival Pass Plus: $100 includes all three concerts plus post-concert Zoom sessions with the performing artists

Passes are for "per household" viewing, with access links sent to patrons via email.

Purchase Arizona Bach Festival passes at arizonabachfestival.org.

2021 ARIZONA BACH FESTIVAL

Sunday, February 21, 2021

3:00 pm MST

Aaron David Miller, Organist

Aaron David Miller plays a superb organ recital using all three organs at House of Hope Presbyterian Church in St Paul, Minnesota. With his signature wit and charm, he introduces each of the organs and then ends the concert with an inside look at the largest of the three instruments. With dazzling pedal technique and elegant playing, this is a "not to be missed" concert. Join the Arizona Bach Festival for its first full-length concert in digital format!

Sunday, February 28, 2021

3:00 pm MST

LUTEDUO

LuteDuo - the name says it all! This talented couple, in Poland, bring to life not only the music of J. S. Bach, but also the music of Silvius Leopold Weiss. Weiss was a colleague of Bach, knew him when they both appeared at the court in Dresden, and each admired the other's work. These two lutenists will transport you with the music of both. Technically extraordinary, musically flawless, this is lute playing at its finest. While this duo has traveled the world, they have never appeared in the United States, so this is your chance! Recorded in the lovely Church of the Ascension in Warsaw, Poland.

Sunday, March 7, 2021

3:00 pm MST

Arias with Violin and Organ

Ingela Onstad, Soprano • Michael Hix, Baritone •Stephen Redfield, Violin •

Maxine Thévenot, Organ

The cantatas of J. S. Bach provide us with some of the world's greatest vocal music. We have chosen a selection of arias from cantatas and masses to be sung by Ingela Onstad, soprano, and Michael Hix, baritone. Both are on the faculty at the University of New Mexico, and audiences of the Bach Festival will remember Michael from his thrilling performance in our staged St. John Passion. These great vocalists will be joined by Stephen Redfield, the Festival's long-time concertmaster and violinist extraordinaire, and a new Festival artist, organist Maxine Thévenot. Maxine is the organist at the Cathedral of St. John in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the concert is filmed. The lovely acoustic and beauty of the cathedral make the perfect backdrop for this wonderful concert.