2020 Playwriting Contest Seeks New Works

Entries will be accepted until November 20.

Starlight Community Theater is now accepting entries in its 2020 Starlight Community Theater Playwriting Contest until November 20!

The purpose of this contest is to encourage new works for the stage by providing an opportunity to engage in the playwriting process. Starlight Community Theater values the time and talent needed to write a play. The winner of the Starlight Community Theater Playwriting Contest will receive a staged reading and given consideration for a full production in subsequent seasons. The 2019 winning play, HOLY MATRIMONY! by Dan Marburger, will receive a full production November 13-15 at Starlight. For complete rules, visit:

https://www.starlightcommunitytheater.com/our-current-season

