VIDEO: THE RECONCILIATION DINNER Cast Take Their Opening Weekend Bows

Manila, Philippines--Multi-awarded playwright-director Floy Quintos breaks away from his self-imposed retirement from the theater to usher in Dulaang Unibersidad ng Pilipinas's 45th theatrical season with his one-act play "The Reconciliation Dinner."

The production has begun its one-weekend-only run at the University Theatre Main Hall Stage, UP Diliman campus in Quezon City. In the featured video, glimpse at its remarkable ensemble cast in their well-received opening weekend bows.

A dark comedy, "The Reconciliation Dinner" depicts how close family friends, the Medinas and the Valderamas, confront their differences amid the political divisiveness in the Philippines, especially uncomfortably resonating in the last national elections.

The play opens with an intimate dinner at the Medinas in 2016 when then-President Rodrigo Duterte was elected president of the country. Tension ensues when the two families aired contradicting views about the president's policies and leadership style. With red flags swept under the rug, both families agree to salvage their friendships over politics.

The dinner ends with a dessert and a ceasefire. However, a civil war looms ahead, aka a bardagulan, which only slowly rips the two families apart.

"With priced relationships on the line, how far are they willing to sacrifice their principles and ideals? And for what price?" DUP asks in a statement.

The cast includes Stella Cañete Mendoza, Dina Medina; Frances Makil Ignacio, Susan Valderama; Randy Medel Villarama, Bert Medina; Jojo Cayabyab, Fred Valderama; Nelsito Gomez, Ely; Reb Atadero, Ely; Hariette Mozelle, Mica, and Phi Palmos, Norby.

Dexter M. Santos directs the play, along with Charles Yee, set designer; Mitoy Sta. Ana, costume designer; Loren Rivera, technical director and lighting designer; Arvy Dimaculangan, sound designer; Steven Tansiongco, video and poster designer; Marvin Olaes, dramaturg; Davidson Oliveros, dramaturg; Mikko Angeles, assistant director; Jojit Lorenzo, photographer; Joshua Caesar Chan, production manager, and Rico Angelo Blanco, stage manager.

A pro-shot filmed version will also stream online via Ticket2Me.net; the details will be announced later.

Video: Oliver Oliveros/BroadwayWorld.com