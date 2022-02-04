VIDEO: Ballet Philippines Releases January ON OUR STAGE Video

Over the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on life as we know it. For January's On Our Stage, Ballet Philippines' share through its' 51st and 52nd Season Performances, the company's journey of courage and resilience, offering proof that dance is where we may draw strength, and it is dance where we gather perseverance to forge ahead.

#KeepDancing as we all welcome in the energy of hope and renewal during this brand new year!

Check out the video below!

Ballet Philippines (BP) is the first resident company of the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the country's leading professional classical and contemporary dance institution. Founded in 1969 by Alice Reyes and Eddie Elejar with the founding Chairman, Jaime Zobel de Ayala, it is widely recognized today as a cornerstone of contemporary Filipino identity. It is the only dance company in the country that is accredited by the Philippine Council for NGO Certification(PCNC), a testament to its 50 years of service to the country's art and culture.



Moving forward and pushing boundaries is what Ballet Philippines does best. The company strives to develop an innovative world that brings out the best in its dancers. Through its constant, contemporary evolutions, Ballet Philippines stands out on the international dance stage as one of the few companies to successfully synthesize diverse dance and movement forms combined with a seamless integration of modern and traditional Filipino and global identities.