Six Tanghalang Pilipino Productions to Stream on iWant, Premieres 12 Jun 2020

Manila, Philippines - Tanghalang Pilipino (TP) and the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) team up with ABS-CBN's streaming app iWant in bringing six previously-staged TP productions online through '"Pantawid ng Tanghalan," a fund-raising activity that seeks to sustain the theater company's commitment in bringing artistically-excellent and socially-relevant productions to the public amid the pandemic. These productions will be available on iWant from 12 June to 12 July 2020.

"This partnership fortifies a strong future for the entire performing arts industry in the digital landscape. And we're so glad that TP is at the forefront of that movement," said TP Artistic Director Nanding Josef.

The six productions to be featured include the recently-staged ethno-epic musical Lam-Ang; the steampunk musical Mabining Mandirigma, celebrated Filipino translation of Shakespeare classics Coriolano, Pangarap sa Isang Gabi ng Gitnang Tag-Araw, and Der Kaufmann, and the hit children's musical Sandosenang Sapatos.

Lam-Ang, An Ethno-Epic Musical, tells the story of the oldest epic hero in Luzon, Philippines. With book and lyrics by Eljay Castro Deldoc, music by Jen Darlene Torres, and direction by Marco Viaña and Fitz Edward Bitana, the musical stars JC Santos in the title role, together with Anna Luna and Tex Ordonez-De Leon.

Mabining Mandirigma, a steampunk musical by Dr. Nicanor Tiongson and Joed Balsamo, featuring the direction by Chris Millado, chronicles the legal and diplomatic heroism of the sublime paralytic, Apolinario Mabini, played by Monique Wilson.

A story about a legendary Roman soldier turned into a tyrannical leader, Coriolano effectively displays how personal and selfish ambition can lead to one's ultimate downfall. Translated by Guelan Varela - Luarca and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Carlos Siguion-Reyna, the play stars Marco Viaña as Coriolano, together with Frances Makil-Ignacio and Sherry Lara alternating as his strong-willed mother, Volumnia.

Also directed by Siguion-Reyna, Pangarap sa Isang Gabi ng Gitnang Tag-araw, National Artist for Literature and Theater Rolando Tinio's translation of Shakespeare's famous comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream, tells the story of multiple characters as they traverse a complicated web of romance, all set in a grandiose mystery of Athens. Pangarap boasts a powerhouse cast, which includes Audie Gemora, Liesl Batucan, Jackielou Blanco, Teroy Guzman, Rafa Siguion-Reyna, Richard Cunanan, Randy Villarama, Sky Labastilla, together with the TP Actors Company.

Der Kaufmann, an adaptation of Shakespeare's Merchant of Venice, relives the horror of the holocaust, with the Nazis directing the Jewish "actors," underscoring the dehumanizing effect of racism and intolerance. Adapted for the stage by Rody Vera, with Tuxqs Rutaquio co-directing, Der Kaufmann features the TP Actors Company.

A musical based on the Palanca Award-winning children's book, Sandosenang Sapatos tells a compelling story of a father's selfless love to his differently-abled daughter. Adapted for the stage by Layeta Bucoy, with music by Jed Balsamo and Noel Cabangon, and direction by Tuxqs Rutaquio, Sandosenang Sapatos has expertly woven the magic brought about by wheelchair-bound Susie's fantasy and the grim realities that she lives in.

Donate to Tanghalang Pilipino:

BPI

Account Name: Tanghalang Pilipino Foundation Inc.

Savings Account Number: 3131-0387-46

Bank Branch: BPI - Harrison Plaza

GCash

GCash Number: 0915-4538933

