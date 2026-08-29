STAY A LITTLE LONGER Brings Family Drama to The Kabilin Center

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Cebu City, Philippines — Rather than treating memory loss as a tragic process of fading into nothingness or losing one's identity, “Stay a Little Longer” invites audiences to view dementia through a far more tender, expansive lens. Presented by 2TinCans Philippines, Inc., “Stay a Little Longer” is an original full-length drama making its mark on the local cultural landscape as part of KULUKABILDO II: Stories in Direct Light—a platform showcasing original stories through the distinct voices of emerging Cebuano directors.

Written by Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson and directed by Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona, this intimate production runs for a limited engagement on August 29 and 30 at The Kabilin Center in Cebu City.

Staging the play within a single hospice room that transforms into a living psychological landscape, the production offers Cebuano theatergoers a quiet, deeply honest exploration of love, truth, and what it truly means to remain present with the people we care about.

Director Bouchikhi-Enclona approaches “Stay a Little Longer” with a deliberate sense of restraint, steering clear of grand theatrical tricks to let the story’s emotional truth breathe.

“Memory can be fragmented, confusing, and unpredictable, but there can still be moments of peace within it. Rather than trying to make everything clear, I want the audience to experience the shifting landscape of the play with HER– to feel the confusion, the tenderness, the frustration, and the quiet moments of recognition,” she said.

At the center of “Stay a Little Longer” is HER (Enclona-Henderson), a complex protagonist who experiences life not in a straight line, but in a constantly shifting present. Rather than experiencing her life sequentially, HER exists in a psychological landscape where past and present collide.

Joining the cast are Charlene Virlouvet (Daughter), Jonathan “Tad” Tadioan (Husband), Shiella Pestano-Gemperoa (Doctor), and Rio Delizo (Nurse).

Photos: 2TinCans Philippines

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