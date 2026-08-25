SUBVERSIVE LIVES Brings the Quimpo Family’s Resistance to Areté

NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Manila, Philippines—Areté, the creative hub of Ateneo de Manila University, launches its 2026 season under the theme “Sa Parang ng Digma” (In the Field of Battle). This year's programming promises an uncompromising commitment to theatrical works that dissect revolution in its diverse forms and confront authoritarianism, systemic injustice, and self-interest head-on.

Areté’s season opener is “Subversive Lives,” a theatrical adaptation inspired by Susan F. Quimpo and Nathan Gilbert Quimpo’s seminal 2012 book, “Subversive Lives: A Family Memoir of the Marcos Years.” Through memory, movement, and documentary theater, the play with music tackles how Marcos Sr.’s Martial Law permeates the living room, fractures sibling relationships, and demands unprecedented sacrifices among the Quimpo family.

At the helm of “Subversive Lives” is director and movement designer Delphine Buencamino, who deconstructs the source’s documentary text by channeling it through physical or movement-driven storytelling.

By exploring documentary movement theater, “Subversive Lives” disintegrates the gap between the audience and the archive. Instead of relying solely on written dialogue or a didactic lecture, the production translates historical trauma or fear into physical expression and real-time ensemble work.

Matching Buencamino’s directorial approach is a powerhouse artistic team comprising Sabrina Basilio (libretto and dramaturgy), Jose Buencamino, Arvy Dimaculangan (original composition and sound design), D Cortezano, and Carlo Pagunaling (set, costume, and makeup design).

The production boasts a 12-strong ensemble cast who will breathe life into the 10 Quimpo siblings and play other real-life characters.

Among the cast are Neomi Gonzales, renowned for her standout performances in original Filipino musicals like “Walang Aray” and “Himala: Isang Musikal”; Teetin Villanueva, a staple of the Manila stage known for her performances in “Mula Sa Buwan” and “Into the Woods”; Chic de Guzman, known for another pro-activism play, “Desaparesidos”; and Jerom Canlas and Joshua Tayco, who also appeared in “Bar Boys” and “Dekada ’70,” respectively.

“Subversive Lives” runs at the Doreen Black Box Theater, Areté, Ateneo de Manila University, for a limited two-weekend run from August 28–30 to September 4–6, 2026.

Photo: Myra Ho

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Philippines News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...