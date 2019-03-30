Photo Coverage: First Look at blueREP's SPRING AWAKENING; Show Runs Now Thru Apr. 14

Manila, Philippines--Tony Award-winning musical "Spring Awakening," based on the 1891 play by Frank Wedekind, which features the music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater, returns to the Ateneo Blue Repertory (blueREP) stage now through Sunday, April 14, 2019. Directed by Missy Maramara and Darrell Uy, the production plays at the Hyundai Hall, Arete, Ateneo de Manila University.

Check out our first look at the cast, led by Sandino Martin (Melchior), Juancho Gabriel (Moritz), and Krystal Kane (Wendla), in action below!

The original production of "Spring Awakening" (2017) won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Score. It also won four Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, Best Music, and Best Lyrics; three Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Lucille Lortel Awards including Outstanding Musical; the Drama Critics' Award for Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Distinguished Production of a Musical.

Accompanied by an exhilarating pop-rock score, "Spring Awakening" follows the lives of a group of teenagers in the 19th-century Germany as they navigate their journey from adolescence to adulthood in a sexually oppressive culture.

This blueRep production of "Spring Awakening," which closes its 2018-2019 theatrical season, stars Sandino Martin (Melchior), Ian Pangilinan (Melchior), Jason Tan Liwag (Moritz), Juancho Gabriel (Moritz), Anthony Peralta (Hanschen), JP Lapuz (Ernst), Lorenzo Villacorta (Georg), LJ Z. Galvez (Otto), Krystal Kane (Wendla), Erika Rafael (Wendla), Alexa Prats (Ilse), Sabrina Basilio (Martha), Maia Dapul (Thea), Nyla Festejo (Thea), Kai Banson (Anna), Angelo Esperanzate (Adult Male), Sofia Sentelices (Adult Female), and Abi Sulit (Adult Female). They are joined by Paco Munarriz, Davy Narciso, Polo Buenafe, Raya Barreiro, and Sofee Catigmas.

It also has Ejay Yatco (musical director), Mica Fajardo (choreographer and sound designer), Ohm David (set designer), Miyo Sta. Maria (lighting designer), Gayle Mendiola and Leika Golez (costume designers), Isyan Sandoval and John Paul Manlapaz (dramaturgs), Kyra Soriano and Robert Tan (assistant directors), Thirdy Saruca and Marty Nevada (assistant musical directors), Luigi Soriano (assistant lighting designer), and Jolo Fernando (assistant set designer).

Reserve your tickets (P350-P500) at https://goo.gl/oHXttm . You may also call Isagani Tan (0917 790 6739) or Pia Ventura (0926 7145 057).

This production has been licensed by Music Theatre International (MTI).

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

The Company

The Company

Sandino Martin

The Company

The Company

The Company

The Company

(R) Sabrina Basilio

Sandino Martin, Krystal Kane

(Center) Juancho Gabriel

The Company

Alexa Prats, Juancho Gabriel

Juancho Gabriel

Krystal Kane, Sandino Martin, Alexa Prats

The Company

Krystal Kane, Abi Sulit

Juancho Gabriel, Sandino Martin, Krystal Kane

The Company





Related Articles Shows View More Philippines Stories