PETA's Hit Jukebox Musical RAK OF AEGIS, Plus VIP Concert, Streams Online This Weekend, Aug. 7 to 8

Manila, Philippines--Hit jukebox musical "Rak of Aegis" is streaming online this weekend, August 7 (Saturday) and 8 (Sunday)--right smack Metro Manila's return to an enhanced quarantine due to the threats of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The show's producer, the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA), expects to garner over 10,000 local viewers and "eyeballs" from abroad, too (could be because families are expected to stay put in their homes). Book your ticket (starting at P350 only) at Ticket2Me.net.

Inspired by the karaoke-friendly music catalog of The Aegis Band ("Basang-Basa sa Ulan," "Halik"), "Rak of Aegis," whose title was in turn inspired by Broadway musical "Rock of Ages," is one of PETA's long-running original musicals in Filipino. The original production premiered in 2012 and has continued to rerun for six more seasons since then.

The musical features the book by Liza Magtoto, direction by Maribel Legarda, musical direction and arrangement by Myke Salomon, choreography by Gio Gahol, set design by Mio Infante, lights design by Jonjon Villareal, costume design by Carlo Pagunaling, and shoe design by Maco Custodio.

PETA says, "[The musical] gave birth to a newfound appreciation for theater that crosses the boundaries of social class and age," which I agree with. I saw the production three or four times already; each time, I brought my non-theater-going friends who rolled with laughter and sang to the contagious hits of The Aegis Band!

Also happening on August 8, at 8 p.m., "Rak of Aegis" makes an encore via the "Rak of Aegis VIP Concert," where viewers are treated to an exclusive show and concert, together with some of the cast members Kim Molina, Jerald Napoles, Rafael Sudayan, and Lemuel Silvestre, and The Aegis Band members themselves.

Access to the musical's online streaming and the concert is available at P1,000 per ticket.

Filmed prior to the pandemic, "Rak of Aegis" features cast members Aicelle Santos, Pepe Herrera, Poppert Bernadas, Isay Alvarez-Sena, Robert Sena Joann Co, Jimi Marquez, and Gie Onida, together with ensemble members John Moran, Matel Patayon, Marynor Madamesila, Lemuel Silvestre, Teetin Villanueva, and Rafael Sudayan.

Concurrently, PETA is conducting an online donation campaign to help sustain the esteemed theater company, whose performance halls have closed since last year's early stages of the pandemic.

"PETA needs you--its community of supporters, friends, audiences, and theatergoers, to help the theater company weather and rise above this storm." Please donate HERE.

Photo: Philippine Educational Theater Association