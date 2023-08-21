On Set: Vien King, Kayla Rivera Talk TICK, TICK…BOOM!

Manila, Philippines--On set, BroadwayWorld recently sat down with Vien King and Kayla Rivera, co-stars in 9 Works Theatrical’s current restaging of Jonathan Larson’s musical “tick, tick…BOOM!”

In this quick catch-up, Vien (Michael) and Rivera (Susan) express their profuse gratitude for the overwhelming support the show has been getting from theatergoers and thoughts on why Larson’s music and lyrics, written in the ‘90s, still resonate with today’s GenZ audiences.

Taking inspiration from Larson’s loft in Lower Manhattan in the ‘90s, Mio Infante is the show’s set and costume designer.

“tick-tick…BOOM!” recently announced its extended performances until the first Sunday of September, Sept. 3, at the Carlos P. Romulo Theatre, RCBC Plaza, Makati City.

“tick, tick…BOOM!” follows Jon (Khalil Ramos, Jef Flores), an aspiring Broadway musical theater composer still waiting for his first big break at 30. Jon’s girlfriend, Susan (Tanya Manalang, Kayla Rivera), wants to settle and move out of the big city. Jon’s best friend, Michael (Reb Atadero, Vien King), enjoys a flourishing career in marketing-advertising. While Jon still juggles waiting tables at the Moondance Diner in SoHo and the early production of his original musical “Superbia,” which remains unproduced in real life.

Some of the more popular show tunes from “tick, tick…BOOM!” are “30/90,” “No More,” “Come to Your Senses,” “Louder than Words,” and “Sunday.”

“tick, tick…BOOM!” is directed by Robbie Guevara, who also spearheaded 9 Works Theatrical’s production of the musical in 2016.

The musical features book, music, and lyrics by Larson; additional script by David Auburn; vocal arrangements and orchestrations by Stephen Oremus; scenography by Mio Infante; lighting design by Shakira Villa Symes; sound design by Bam Tiongson; hair and makeup by Myrene Santos; choreography by JM Cabling; and musical direction by Daniel Bartolome.

9 Works Theatrical’s Santi Santamaria is the executive producer.

“tick, tick…BOOM!” was originally produced on Off-Broadway by Victoria Leacock, Robyn Goodman, Dede Harris, Lorie Cowen Levy, and Beth Smith.

BWW Video: Oliver Oliveros

Main Photo: Orly Agawin