Markki Stroem Can't Wait to Tell the Magical Story of MULA SA BUWAN

Manila, Philippines--Markki Stroem stars as Christian, a cadet, in the restaging of an original Filipino musical, "Mula Sa Buwan," based on Edmond Rostand's timeless classic Cyrano de Bergerac. The musical runs onstage at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater at Circuit Makati beginning August 26 till September 11, 2022.

Mr. Stroem's part was previously played by Filipino actors Edward Benosa and Myke Salomon. However, in the latest edition, Mr. Salomon takes on the lead role of Cyrano, opposite Gab Pangilinan's Roxane.

According to the Filipino-Norwegian model-actor, who was once a finalist on ABS-CBN's "Pilipinas Got Talent," he had the chance to catch the show in 2018. The story and the performances completely enamored him. "Gab Pangilinan was incandescent as Roxane, and I'm a huge fan of Myke Salomon and Nicco Manalo's [who previously played Cyrano] magical performances. I knew that if I ever got the opportunity to audition, I would be thrilled!"

When asked how he would veer away from the previous actors' approach as Christian, Mr. Stroem said, "I portray roles based on my sensibilities as an actor and avoid copying what others have done.

"I got inspired by some of the previous portrayals, but having watched it once in 2018, I feel I will be able to put my twist on the role. Sometimes, I feel like Christian, who has ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder). Words fail me when I get lost in my world. Also, love is a driving force in my life, and I long to find the love of my life. Although I, Markki, write my journals in poetry--I don't necessarily consider myself a 'fool' in all aspects."

MULA SA BUWAN A musical about love & defiance

by Pat Valera & William Elvin Manzano AUG. 26—SEPT. 11, 2022

LIMITED ENGAGEMENT ONLY!

Samsung Performing Arts Theater, Circuit Makati NOW ON SALE! Book at https://t.co/gWKKyaLGOa or https://t.co/WGnb9wyJwE#MulaSaBuwan2022 pic.twitter.com/hLSACNYfj1 - Markki Stroem (@Markkistroem) June 10, 2022

Cyrano, the original play, has been staged numerous times, with various reimaginings--he liked the most recent one, a movie starring Peter Dinklage in the 2021 MGM Studio film "Cyrano." "It was pretty accurate in its retelling of the story of Cyrano De Bergerac. It might not have had the same heart and soul when I watched 'Mula Sa Buwan,' but it gave insights into the original story and how it evolved through the ages."

Thus, as an individual, an artist, and if he had the opportunity to say something to his character, he'd tell Christian, "Better to be yourself than to play someone you are not. You might be able to act like someone else for a while, but it will eventually get draining.

"We only have one life, so live it as yourself."

In the post-election season, what are the audiences' best takeaways from this production of "Mula sa Buwan?" we asked.

Mr. Stroem reminds everyone, "We hope, and we dream. Some things don't turn out the way we expect them to, but we are fighters, dreamers, and survivors. We continue to do what we love, whether we be fools, misfits, or dreamers.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel. This show could help serve as a guide. Matatapos din."

Today, as someone who continues to embrace life and what it has to offer, he keeps in his head that "one is as good as his last performance."

He considers himself fortunate. "Mula sa Buwan" is his 10th professional stage play, and he has done many TV and movie engagements since he started in showbusiness 12 years ago.

"I think I will continue to do what I love until the day I die. I keep doing what I love every day, which is how I measure my success. I have fallen in love with the entertainment industry, which has become my safe space.

"I am a workaholic, so rest is quite rare for me. I love creating and making meaningful choices as an actor, singer, model, or host to inspire and always tell a magical story."

Pat Valera directs the musical, while Mr. Salomon also takes on the musical direction. Ohm David is the set designer; Meliton Roxas, lighting designer; Bonsai Cielo, costume designer; JM Cabling, choreographer, and Mikko Angeles, assistant director.

Barefoot Theatre Collaborative Inc. presents "Mula sa Buwan." Buy tickets from TicketWorld.com.ph.

Media: Barefoot Theatre Collaborative Inc.