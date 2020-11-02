MINTeatro to Livestream 'IN PROGRESS: Works IN Progress FOR Progress'

The production will stream live on MINTeatro's Facebook Page on November 4-6, 2020, at 7 p.m. November 7, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and November 8, at 7 p.m.

Meridian International (MINT) College's theater organization, MINTeatro, will stage its first livestreamed performances via "IN PROGRESS: Works IN Progress FOR Progress. The online theatrical production will show a collection of short plays divided into three blocks, each with a corresponding theme.

The production will stream live on MINTeatro's Facebook Page on November 4-6, 2020, at 7 p.m. November 7, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., and November 8, at 7 p.m.

"IN PROGRESS: Works IN Progress FOR Progress" is MINTeatro's way of coping with the shutdown of theatres due to the pandemic. This show serves as an opportunity for the students to be in the spotlight again while being safe at home. The show also aims to promote theater, intending to prove that theater can still be alive amid this challenging time.

Directed by MINT students, alumni, and Nelsito Gomez, head director, the production has curated short plays from the most recent Virgin Labfest's Fellowship Program, an annual festival of unpublished and unstaged theatrical works. The show features MINT students, alumni, and MINTeatro adviser TJ Ramos.

The list of short plays includes: "Balat, Sando, at Boxers" by Hannah Dorol, directed by Pia Cruz; "Dalawang Tibok" by Franchesca Palattao, directed by Pia Meily; "Twentieth" by Micah Andre Gozum Santos, directed by Muchik De Leon, "Clincher" by Jane C. Cartalla, directed by Nelsito Gomez; "For the Record" by Alicia Anne de Ocampo, directed by Sandra Quintela; "Ang Bata sa Drum" by Dominique La Victoria, directed by Kyanna Villaruel, "Teacher ka Lang/Pa Naman" by Ansherina May D. Jazul, directed by Jamie Garcia; "Kumpisal" by Kristine Angel Cerva, directed by John Errol Bulabog, and "Honor Code" by Bernice Decara, directed by Rafael Jimenez.

MINTeatro was founded in 2015 and re-established in 2018, under the supervision of Dennis Marasigan and TJ Ramos. The campus-based theater organization has staged "Fake" by Floy Quintos and various play festivals, such as "Sex & Other Strangers," "Controlled Chaos," and "Flings, Things, and Feelings." The group is also behind recent online performances, such as "Tango" by Slawomir Mzorek and "Mary & Jo" by Rafael Jimenez.

Photo: MINTeatro

