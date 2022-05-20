Dulaang Unibersidad ng Pilipinas and UP Playwrights' Theater Presents NANA ROSA

Dulaang Unibersidad ng Pilipinas and UP Playwrights' Theater of the UP Department of Speech Communication and Theatre Arts (DSCTA) present Kasama, Kaisa, Karamay featuring Rody Vera's Nana Rosa under the direction of José Estrella.

Kasama, Kaisa, Karamay aims to highlight the importance of Filipinos coming together for one another in trying times and in momentous occasions. The project serves as a reminder that in the time-honored tradition that whenever Filipinos dream and move for our country and our countrymen, social issues such as oppression, injustice, and lack of freedom are resolved. The productions under Kasama, Kaisa, Karamay hope to awaken and inspire its audience on our ultimate responsibilities as Filipinos - to sacrifice for and to love our country.

Nana Rosa, which graced the hallowed stage of Wilfrido Ma. Guerrero Theater in 2019 and 2020, is based on the life of Maria Rosa Luna Henson, the first Filipino Comfort Woman to make her story public. The story covers her childhood in Pampanga, being the illegitimate child of a sugar magnate; her experiences during the early years of the Second World War, to her capture and eventually becoming a comfort woman; and the series of events that leads to her decision to come out with her story fifty years later.

Watch Nana Rosa on these dates on the DSCTA website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel:

Nana Rosa (original run)

Featuring Upeng Fernandez

20 May 2022

3 PM

Nana Rosa (restaging)

Featuring Peewee O'Hara

20 May 2022

7 PM

Nana Rosa (restaging)

Featuring Bibeth Orteza

27 May 2022

7 PM

Nana Rosa Talkback

27 May 2022

9:30 PM

Stay tuned on the DSCTA website (http://https://www.dscta.kal.upd.edu.ph/dup), Facebook, and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaOcaYBd47j3ShZxUsEaLPg) for more updates!