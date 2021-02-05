Atlantis Theatrical Announces Virtual Workshop for Adults

Atlantis Theatrical kicks off the new year with a musical theater workshop for adults! Whether you're looking to expand your audition repertoire or just looking for a change of pace, you can now learn the fundamentals of acting, voice, and dance, all from the comfort of your own home.

The virtual setting will give students an intimate and focused learning experience aided by the critically acclaimed faculty members, who have also graced local and international stages as Atlantis Theatrical's home-grown talents. Acting classes will be taught by stage and TV actor Nelsito Gomez, who was last seen onstage in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Voice classes will be taught by classically trained singer and Gawad Buhay and Aliw Awards winner Arman Ferrer. Cecile Martinez, Atlantis Theatrical's resident choreographer, rounds up the faculty as the Movement coach.

The classes will be conducted from February 22 to March 26, 2021, every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Sessions are an hour and fifteen minutes long, with only two to three students to be accommodated per time slot. To conclude the course, there will also be an online recital with solo performances from all students on March 27, which will be held live via Zoom.

Students will leave the workshop with rudimentary acting, singing, and dancing skills (with focus on jazz dance); a polished musical theatre song performance; applied understanding of song analysis and vocal techniques; and confidence that will help them shine wherever they go. A special class on basic make up for theatre and virtual meetings will also be conducted by make up designer Johann dela Fuente.

Since its launch in 2017, the Atlantis Musical Theater Workshop has trained over 600 students of different skill levels. Twenty-one students have gone on to work in Atlantis Theatrical's mainstage and youth theatre productions, and four students have been cast in the touring production of The Lion King. Albeit virtually, Atlantis Theatrical continues to spread the love of theater and cultivate Filipino talent.

Visit www.atlantistheatrical.com/workshops for more information about the program. Contact Atlantis Theatrical at info@atlantistheatrical.com or at 0917 8381534 to inquire. Slots are limited so enroll now!