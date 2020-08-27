Young People's Theatre Workshop Moves Class Online For Fall Season

All classes take place on Saturdays and run from September 12th to October 31st.

Young People's Theatre Workshop, or YPTW, has been training young actors in the theatre arts in Delaware County, Pennsylvania since 1978. Although a relatively small program, it boasts some illustrious alumni including Kait Kerrigan, Brian Lowdermilk, and Josh Young. Like many theatre arts programs, classes this fall will happen online. The good part about that is that students with wi-fi can access these great courses whether they live in Pennsylvania, Poughkeepsie, or Portland.

All classes take place on Saturdays and run from September 12th to October 31st. YPTW classes for students in grades K-12 are listed at YPTW.ORG.

"In addition to being instrumental in my success as an actor and singer, my years at YPTW are responsible for so much of my own personal growth and that of so many wonderful young people with whom I remain friends and collaborators to this day." Josh Young, Tony Nominee for 'Judas' in Jesus Christ Superstar

