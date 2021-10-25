Win Two Tickets to Bristol Riverside's SKELETON CREW

Twenty lucky winners will receive two tickets to Bristol Riverside Theatre's mainstage production of Skeleton Crew. The tickets will be good for any performance during the show's run.

Get all the info on the show here.

The contest closes on Friday, October 29 at 11:59pm ET. Winners will be notified the following day.

Four Detroit auto workers panic as rumors that their factory is closing circulate through the tight-knit work community. Each of the workers must make difficult choices about loyalty to each other, the company, and themselves. Join us for MacArthur Foundation "Genius Grant" recipient Dominique Morisseau's timely play, Skeleton Crew. See it November 2-21 at Bristol Riverside Theatre.