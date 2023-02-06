Wear Your Eagles Green to the Forrest Theatre Box Office and Get $17.76 Tickets to 1776

Wear your Eagles gear and get tickets to 1776 for just $17.76-in person at the Forrest Theatre Box Office only (1114 Walnut St., Philadelphia) for this week only beginning Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 10-- No code needed, just wear Eagles gear!

The Kimmel Cultural Campus and The Shubert Organization will present the Philadelphia premiere of the limited Broadway revival tour of 1776, playing at the Forrest Theatre February 14 - 26, 2023.

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? A glorious multiracial cast of female, transgender, and nonbinary actors portrays the fiery founders of this country, putting history in the hands of the humans who were left out the first time around. This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, witty, and constantly surprising, especially in this "bold and exuberant" (Variety) new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page (Philadelphia Theatre Company; Broadway's Violet) and Diane Paulus (Waitress). You may never think about our country - who we are and why - the same way again.

Box Office hours 10am-6pm M-F. Offer valid through Friday, February 10, 2023. Available only on select performances/seats. Not valid with any other discount. Not valid via phone or internet. Tax additional.