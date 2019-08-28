Waitstaff Sketch Comedy Presents SOCK IT TO ME! At 2019 Fringe Festival

Where was The WaitStaff last year? What is Jesus' twitter handle? Who is Angela and why is she starting a parking war in South Philly? The answer to these and other questions may be answered as Philly's sketchiest performers take the stage in "Sock It To Me!" Inspired by the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking television comedy series, Laugh In, this 60-minute show runs for twelve performances September 7-21 at L'Etage Cabaret in Bella Vista. General admission is $20 (Fringe Arts members save 30%.) Seating is limited and tickets are available for purchase at https://fringearts.com/event/sock-it-to-me/

This brand-new show is written and performed by Gerre Garrett, Chris McGovern, Catherine Mary Moroney and Eric Singel at L'Etage Cabaret, 6th and Bainbridge.

WaitStaff Sketch Comedy has been a part of Philadelphia nightlife and theatre scene for almost two decades. In addition to performing in New York, Chicago and Washington, DC, The WaitStaff has appeared in more Philly Fringe Festivals than any other ensemble (18.) Philly's premier sketch comedy troupe performs original, scripted material which runs the gamut from silly to sophisticated and rude to ridiculous. Their shows are fast paced, well-rehearsed performances which capitalize on a wide variety of comedic styles and perspectives. "Sock It To Me!" l features the wildly popular Real Housewives of South Philly. "This promises to be a great show, declares Eric Singel. "In today's political climate, an hilarious sketch show practically writes itself! Fortunately for us there is an awful lot to sock it to!"

The Fringe Festival, presented by FringeArts, is a 3 week long, city-wide celebration of innovation and creativity in contemporary performance. Each September, the Festival explodes into every nook and cranny in neighborhoods across Philadelphia and online with more than 1,000 artistically daring performances, including national and international performances curated by FringeArts, and works that are produced by independent artists and promoted by FringeArts.

FringeArts is Philadelphia's home for contemporary performing arts, showcasing arts innovators from around the globe and cultivating world-class Philadelphia-based artists.





