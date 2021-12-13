Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards; Shawnee Playhouse's HELLO, DOLLY! Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Philadelphia Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Philadelphia:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

David Arzberger - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 19%

Colette Boudreaux - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhouse 17%

Abigail Garrigan - THE DESCENDANTS - Star of the Day 13%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Arzberger - HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 24%

Kirsten Almeida - NEWSIES - Star of the Day 23%

Colette Boudreaux - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhouse 17%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Ryan Cook - HELLO, DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 36%

Colette Boudreaux - PIPPIN - Shawnee Playhouse 28%

Lauren McComas - ANNIE - SALT 14%

Best Direction Of A Play

Colette Boudreaux - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 44%

Margo Weishar - SILENT SKY - Playcrafters 22%

Midge McClosky - SINGLETON - Shawnee Playhouse 17%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Kirsten Almeida - HOLIDAY HUMBUG - Star of the Day 24%

Grace Metzger - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova 19%

Rachel Fisher - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Playcrafters 13%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Alessandra Fanelli - HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Danny Murphy Productions 43%

Courtney Katz - THE OUTGOING TIDE - Playcrafters 33%

Max Minkoff - THE OUTGOING TIDE - Playcrafters, Inc. 23%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ellen Schmoyer - HELLO, DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 33%

Brett Oliveira - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - PennPennsylvania Playhouse 28%

Ellen Schmoyer - CAMELOT - Shawnee Playhouse 14%

Best Musical

HELLO DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 55%

SWEENEY TODD - Conservatory of Music and Dance 17%

IF/THEN - Players Club of Swarthmore 17%

Best Performer In A Musical

Gabe Kutz - NEWSIES - Star of the Day 15%

Sarah McCarroll - HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 13%

Maeve Yanes - THE DESCENDANTS - Star of the Day 12%

Best Performer In A Play

Maryjane Baer - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 35%

Lauren Rozensky Flanagan - VANISHING TESS - Playcrafters 26%

Roy Wilbur - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 22%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Charlotte Myers - HOLIDAY HUMBUG - Star of the Day 64%

Laney Levin - HOLIDAY HUMBUG - Star of the Day 36%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Emily Monaco - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova 32%

Hannah Packard - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Villanova 22%

Brian Shapella - THE OUTGOING TIDE - Playcrafters 17%

Best Play

WONDER OF THE WORLD - Playcrafters 55%

THE LADY WITH ALL THE ANSWERS - dcp theatre 45%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 43%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Pennsylvania Playhouse 19%

SWEENEY TODD - Conservatory of Music and Dance 16%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ryan Cook - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 41%

Brett Oliveira - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Pennsylvania Playhouse 27%

David Craig - SHREK - SALT 18%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Todd G. Deen - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 74%

Lucas Campbell Sound Design - PANDEMIC! A RADIO PLAY - Philadelphia Young Playwrights 26%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

DUETS: A VIRTUAL CABARET - A Jaedon Muhl Production 34%

THE TROUBLE WITH LOVE IS - Danny Murphy Productions 34%

A HOLIDAY AT HOME - Old Academy Players 21%

Best Streaming Play

PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova 41%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Villanova 16%

THE GIRL WHO WOULD BE KING - Forge Theater 12%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Michael Guerriere - HELLO DOLLY - The Shawnee Playhouse 21%

Connor Roberts - NEWSIES - Star of the Day 15%

Joseph Ambrosia - HELLO, DOLLY! - Shawnee Playhouse 11%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Abigail Witt - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Shawnee Playhouse 30%

Allison Fisher - WONDER OF THE WORLD - Playcrafters 24%

Barb Hannevig - SILENT SKY - Playcrafters 18%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Ryan Wolfe - PRIDE & PREJUDICE - Villanova 22%

Carlene Lawson - SIX SLICES OF LIFE - Playcrafters 20%

Haseeb Waseem - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Villanova 20%