VIDEO: Watch the Philadelphia Orchestra's Full HearNOW Virtual Gala

The Philadelphia Orchestra presented its virtual gala, HearNOW, on June 20.

The gala is now available to watch online at https://www.philorch.org/performances/special-performances/hearnow/.

Hosted by Nézet-Séguin, the hour-long event featured performances by The Philadelphia Orchestra, individual members of the Orchestra, and an all-star lineup of guest artists including Wynton Marsalis, Steve Martin, Nicola Benedetti, Lang Lang, and more. The event will also include a world premiere commission by composer Valerie Coleman. Through a mix of live and prerecorded elements, the virtual gala will showcase the Orchestra's exceptional artistry, deep civic purpose, and enduring relevance.

The event featured the world premiere of a newly commissioned orchestral work by composer Valerie Coleman, whose Umoja was enthusiastically received at its premiere by Nézet-Séguin and The Philadelphia Orchestra on September 19, 2019. Coleman's new work, Seven O'clock Shout, honors frontline workers and is inspired by the public cheers and applause they receive every evening at 7 PM. Beginning with a solo trumpet salute, the piece turns from a ballad to a celebration. Written specifically for musicians performing and recording while social distancing, Seven O'clock Shout is a moving response to this moment in time.

Highlighting The Philadelphia Orchestra's enduring relationships with beloved artists from a variety of genres, HearNOW welcomed special guests and frequent collaborators. Piano virtuoso Lang Lang; internationally renowned jazz musician, composer, and educator Wynton Marsalis; and GRAMMY® Award-winning violinist and education advocate Nicola Benedettiwill each perform from their homes. GRAMMY Award-winning musician and actor Steve Martin, special guest at the 2018 Academy of Music Anniversary Concert, will also appear in a unique collaboration with musicians of the Orchestra.

In addition, Concertmaster David Kim performed live for the virtual audience.

HearNOW also celebrated The Philadelphia Orchestra's ongoing commitment to music education through a performance by violist Beatrice Chen, 2019 Junior Division winner of the Orchestra's Albert M. Greenfield Student Competition, which is dedicated to fostering and recognizing extraordinary young talent in the Greater Philadelphia region. The evening will conclude with a newly recorded performance of Rachmaninoff's Vocalise. The specially produced short film serves as a visual expression of the Orchestra's legacy and its bond with the City of Philadelphia.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You