VIDEO: Philly Nurses 'Level Up' Dance Goes Viral
A group of Philadelphia nurses created a video, of them doing the viral TikTok 'Level Up' dance!
The video was posted to the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital's Instagram page.
They posted the following disclaimer: "we waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as serious. This is a fun way we can build up our teamwork during #covid times."
Watch the video below!
It's Tik-Tok Sunday everyone! The ORIGINAL Swab Squad, #levelingup entering into this new week. ? ? Friendly disclaimer- we waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as serious. ? ? This is a fun way we can build up our teamwork during #covid times. #together #wegotthis
A post shared by TJUH Pool (@tjuh_pool) on Apr 5, 2020 at 12:43pm PDT