Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Philly Nurses 'Level Up' Dance Goes Viral

Article Pixel Apr. 8, 2020  

A group of Philadelphia nurses created a video, of them doing the viral TikTok 'Level Up' dance!

The video was posted to the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital's Instagram page.

They posted the following disclaimer: "we waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as serious. This is a fun way we can build up our teamwork during #covid times."

Watch the video below!



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Watch As Lena Hall Hosts A Listening Party For Her New Album THE VILLA SATORI 4/9 at 7PM!
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper-
  • All Beaches Experimental Theatre Postpones SOUVENIR