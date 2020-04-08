VIDEO: Philly Nurses 'Level Up' Dance Goes Viral

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A group of Philadelphia nurses created a video, of them doing the viral TikTok 'Level Up' dance!

The video was posted to the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital's Instagram page.

They posted the following disclaimer: "we waste no PPE. We take our jobs, our patients, and the resources we use seriously. However, we also take our team morale and mental health just as serious. This is a fun way we can build up our teamwork during #covid times."

Watch the video below!





