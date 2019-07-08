VIDEO: Patti LaBelle Honored By Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

Jul. 8, 2019  

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus hosted the Kimmel Center Great American Party on the Plaza, a FREE concert featuring festival-style activities and live performances, including casts direct from Broadway - representing Dear Evan Hansen and Mean Girls - jazz performers, and the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers. The ShowStoppers education program led Hamiltunes, a sing-along inspired by and covering selections from the highly-anticipated Hamilton musical.

The evening included family-friendly activities like face painting & balloon art; themed beverages and concessions and "picnic-style" games will be available for FREE, along with activations from area arts organizations and a ton of swag & exclusive giveaways.

Prior to the event, Patti LaBelle was honored outside the Kimmel Center. See video from the event below

VIDEO: Patti LaBelle Honored By Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • London's Queen's Theatre, Home To LES MISERABLES, Renamed The Sondheim Theatre
  • Meet the Current Cast of MEAN GIRLS on Broadway!
  • Photo Flash: Disney Releases THE LION KING Cast Photo
  • Meet the Current Cast Keeping FROZEN Cool In Summer

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup