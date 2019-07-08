VIDEO: Patti LaBelle Honored By Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus hosted the Kimmel Center Great American Party on the Plaza, a FREE concert featuring festival-style activities and live performances, including casts direct from Broadway - representing Dear Evan Hansen and Mean Girls - jazz performers, and the U.S. Navy Band Cruisers. The ShowStoppers education program led Hamiltunes, a sing-along inspired by and covering selections from the highly-anticipated Hamilton musical.

The evening included family-friendly activities like face painting & balloon art; themed beverages and concessions and "picnic-style" games will be available for FREE, along with activations from area arts organizations and a ton of swag & exclusive giveaways.

Prior to the event, Patti LaBelle was honored outside the Kimmel Center. See video from the event below





