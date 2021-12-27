Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center to Present The Nation's Leading Foreigner Tribute Band

Attention classic rock fans - there's no need to check your eyes. It's just the ultimate Foreigner tribute band Double Vision coming to rock the Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (226 N. High St., West Chester, PA) on Friday, January 7 at 8 PM. And after recreating such hits as "Hot Blooded," "Urgent," and "Feels Like The First Time" to their most authentic form, fans will clearly see why Double Vision is the best at what they do.

Featuring some of New York's most esteemed musicians, including lead singer Chandler Mogel, a professional studio vocalist who has performed on upwards of 400 songs and over 25 albums. Double Vision is renowned for delivering the highest level of integrity and technical prowess, resulting in a legitimate tribute and genuine performance.

During this unforgettable performance, the band will play Foreigner's biggest hits from their 10 multi-platinum albums released throughout the 70s and 80s. From the rock n' roll classics like "Juke Box Hero," and "Cold As Ice" to the romantic ballads that they became known for like "I Want To Know What Love Is" and "Waiting For A Girl Like You," Double Vision covers all the bases.

"The music of Foreigner defined a generation," said April Evans, executive director for Uptown! "We are excited to bring Double Vision to Uptown! to celebrate their catalog of music and possibly introduce them to a new generation of fans."

To view Double Vision live, visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GX-ymmaZpY

Tickets for Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center: can be purchased here: https://secure.uptownwestchester.org/91/93

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High St., West Chester, PA. For more information visit https://uptownwestchester.org.