Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Welcomes Peter Rowan, Sarah Diamond, and Others for a Music Filled Summer.

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center will come alive with music this summer. This downtown West Chester performing arts center will feature musicians from the region in a brand new Fresh & Local Summer Series. Tribute bands will appear to honor some of the titans of classic rock. A Grammy Award-winning bluegrass/TexMex artist makes a local appearance to perform just as his new album drops. A Pennsylvania native, who is a West Chester University graduate, returns with her new band for a local performance. Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High Street.

Uptown! welcomes local musicians to their upstairs Cabaret space.This series will introduce audiences to rising talent from the region and will feature summer-inspired cocktails in Mac's Foxhole Lounge before the show. All tickets to the Fresh & Local Summer Series cost $25.



Stephanie Phillips

Thursday, July 21, 7:30PM



Stephanie Phillips has been singing, playing guitar, and writing music from an early age. She has performed around the United States, including the NYC club scene - The SpeakEasy and The Village Gate. A particular highlight of her career was opening for the legendary EmmyLou Harris in the '90's.

Stephanie describes her music as "progressive folk," taking her inspiration from giants such as Billy Joel, James Taylor, and Dan Fogelberg. Her latest CD, entitled "What Have I Lost?" was released in 2020.



Wednesday, July 27, 7:30PM

MCKNZ

Meet MCKNZ - a passionate singer-songwriter, pianist and producer working out of her bedroom in Philadelphia, PA. She is a refreshing voice in the indie-pop world as she continues to explore her sound, fusing an acoustic pop sound with an indie/electronic feel.

Her dreamy lyrics are often paired with synth sounds, luscious reverb, and gentle acoustic guitar. Her music is comforting as she explores themes of friendship, love, and life. Upon listening, it's hard to not feel connected to the sentiment behind her songs. If you are a fan of LEON, Girl in Red, or Lizzy McAlpine, MCKNZ's music is for you.

MCKNZ will be performing original music from her debut self-titled album, as well as unreleased songs and can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud, YouTube and Apple Music.

Thursday, August 18, 7:30PM

One Alternative

It all began back in 1983 when an oboist and two guitarists decided to compose and perform their own style of music. They wanted their sound to be an alternative to other acoustic ensembles by using a unique instrument lineup and by exploring different musical styles. This became One Alternative.

The members of One Alternative are co-founders, Jill Haley on oboe/English horn and guitarist Mark Oppenlander. One Alternative describes its sound as an acoustic fusion that blends the compositional form of classical music with the spontaneity of jazz, folk and rock. The resulting mixture of these elements is an ever-changing, enjoyable listening experience. Since its founding, the group has expanded to include guitar, bass, drums, and violin.

One Alternative performs all along the East Coast including local appearances at Penn's Landing and the Keswick Theatre, as well as the Merkin Concert Hall in New York City. The group has shared the stage with Spyro Gyra, Oregon, Pentangle, Larry Coryell, Acoustic Alchemy, and the Dixie Dregs, among others.

The group has released multiple recordings with high praise. The "tastiest independent record project to come out of these parts in many moons, " said Jonathan Takiff, The Philadelphia Daily News.

More Music this Summer at Uptown!

The rest of the summer music line-up includes a local appearance by a Grammy winner. Uptown is also bringing tributes to Bob Seger, the hits of AM radio, and The Cars to its mainstage. Uptown is also welcoming the return of a powerful singer who graduated from West Chester University.

Saturday July 23, 7:30PM

Peter Rowan's Free Mexican Airforce featuring Los Texmaniacs

Tickets: $42

The legendary bluegrass artist, Peter Rowan, is appearing for the first time here in West Chester on our Mainstage. Rowan formed his first band, the Cupids, while still in high school and then left college to begin his professional career as the singer, rhythm guitarist and songwriter for the Bluegrass Boys, led by the founding father of bluegrass, Bill Monroe.

Since that time, this iconic artist has never stopped performing, writing, forming bands, creating classics, and garnering world-wide acclaim. Rowan's latest album, "Calling You From My Mountain," is on Spotify.



Friday, August 12, 7:30PM

AM Radio Tribute Show

Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

AM Radio Tribute Band is based in the King of Prussia, PA area and came to life in December 2014, drawing from the members' shared love for all things melodic, nostalgic, musically rewarding, and just plain fun. Specializing in 60's and 70's AM broadcast radio hits, the repertoire spans the musical generations from a time when radio was king, sending you on a musical sojourn with one great song after another.



Selections include remarkable renditions of White Rabbit-Jefferson Airplane, Mama Told Me Not To Come-Three Dog Night, Different Drum-The Stone Poneys (feat Linda Ronstadt), Bus Stop-The Hollies, To Sir With Love-LuLu, Brand New Key-Melanie, Age of Aquarius/Let The Sun Shine In- The 5th Dimension, Close To You-The Carpenters, Spirit In The Sky-Norman Greenbaum, California Dreamin'-The Mamas & The Papas, and many more!

Saturday, August 13, 8:00PM

Hollywood Nights - The Bob Seger Experience

Tickets: $40

The Bob Seger Experience is the ultimate tribute to Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band. This 9-piece New Jersey-based powerhouse has set out to re-create everything about Bob and his music, right down to the smallest detail. The band prides itself on continuing the amazing groundwork laid down by Bob over the past 30 years.



Saturday, August 20, 7:30PM

Sarah Diamond and the Soul Miners

Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door

Sarah Diamond makes her debut on the Uptown! mainstage. Pennsylvania-native and West Chester University alum Sarah Diamond launched her singer/songwriter career performing in the Philadelphia area as a soloist for over a year, before venturing down to Alabama to explore the possibility of building her career in the south. A three-week trip turned into several years, after which during a visit to family in St. Petersberg, Florida, she fell in love with the vibrant music scene and decided to make this coastal town her permanent home.

Diamond uses her powerful, country/rock-styled vocals for her original songs and to cover top 40's hits from across the decades including songs by Michael Jackson, Queen, Joni Mitchell, Bruno Mars and others. She plans to start recording her first EP in the new year and looks forward to continuing her music career in sunny Florida.

Saturday, August 27, 8:00PM

Best Friend's Girl The Cars Experience

Tickets: $35 in advance, $40 at the door

Best Friend's Girl recreates the timeless hits of The Cars spanning a 35-year career, with over 23 million albums sold and having more than 22 songs on the Billboard top 100. The Cars undoubtedly left their mark in popular culture with notable hits like "Best Friends Girl," "Shake It Up," "Magic," "Let's Go" and of course, "Moving in Stereo" which gained notoriety from its placement in the movie "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." Best Friend's Girl is comprised of lifelong, top-notch, professional musicians whose goal is to keep the music of The Cars alive with every performance!

The Cars' journey began with Ric Ocasek and Benjamin Orr collaborating on several projects in the early 70's. Ric and Benjamin eventually completed the lineup with Greg Hawkes, Elliot Easton, and David Robinson in Boston in 1976. In the confusion left behind from the death of disco and the angst of punk, they forged a new direction bringing together the synthesizer sound with classic rock and roll roots. It created a unique sound for the time and icon John Lennon became a fan stating, "I think The Cars' 'Touch and Go' is right out of the fifties 'Oh, oh...' A lot of it is fifties stuff. But with eighties styling."