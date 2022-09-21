Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Announces Tributes To Legendary Bands, Singer-Songwriters, and Soul Music

Music takes center stage at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center this fall. The bustling performing arts center offers fans a full roster of rock music including three back-to-back nights of tributes to some of the most legendary figures of rock and pop music.

Fans of Rush can check out YNOT on Thursday, October 6 at 7:30PM. Billy Joel's original band members will thrill fans as The Lords of 52nd Street pay tribute to the "Piano Man" on Friday, October 7 at 7:30PM.

Moving to singer-songwriters, audiences will close out the weekend with a tribute to three music legends as Taylor-Simon-King take the stage on Saturday, October 8, 7:30PM. Fleetwood Mac fans won't want to miss Tusk performing on Thursday, October 13 at 8:00PM. The First Ladies of Rock & Soul head to West Chester on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30PM. Fans will hang on every note of Let's Hang On! America's #1 Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Tribute Show on Friday, October 21 at 8:00PM. The stage will come alive with the ELO Tribute Show on Saturday, October 22, at 7:30PM.

Audiences will get caught up in "These Dreams" on Friday, October 28, at 8:00PM when Bad Animals -The Heart Tribute takes the stage. Then audiences can check into the Hotel California with 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience on Thursday, November at 7:30PM. Fans of all ages will enjoy these rockin' and rollin' performances in the 327-seat A. Roy Smith Mainstage theater.

Ticket prices vary by show. For more about Uptown shows and concerts, Theatre Society Subscriptions, Friends of Uptown, and more, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198101®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fuptownwestchester.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.