Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Announces Tributes To Legendary Bands, Singer-Songwriters, and Soul Music

Learn more about the lineup here!

Sep. 21, 2022  
Music takes center stage at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center this fall. The bustling performing arts center offers fans a full roster of rock music including three back-to-back nights of tributes to some of the most legendary figures of rock and pop music.

Fans of Rush can check out YNOT on Thursday, October 6 at 7:30PM. Billy Joel's original band members will thrill fans as The Lords of 52nd Street pay tribute to the "Piano Man" on Friday, October 7 at 7:30PM.

Moving to singer-songwriters, audiences will close out the weekend with a tribute to three music legends as Taylor-Simon-King take the stage on Saturday, October 8, 7:30PM. Fleetwood Mac fans won't want to miss Tusk performing on Thursday, October 13 at 8:00PM. The First Ladies of Rock & Soul head to West Chester on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30PM. Fans will hang on every note of Let's Hang On! America's #1 Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons Tribute Show on Friday, October 21 at 8:00PM. The stage will come alive with the ELO Tribute Show on Saturday, October 22, at 7:30PM.

Audiences will get caught up in "These Dreams" on Friday, October 28, at 8:00PM when Bad Animals -The Heart Tribute takes the stage. Then audiences can check into the Hotel California with 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience on Thursday, November at 7:30PM. Fans of all ages will enjoy these rockin' and rollin' performances in the 327-seat A. Roy Smith Mainstage theater.

Ticket prices vary by show. For more about Uptown shows and concerts, Theatre Society Subscriptions, Friends of Uptown, and more, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198101®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fuptownwestchester.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.


