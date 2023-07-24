Upper Darby Summer Stage to Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA: YOUTH EDITION

Upper Darby Summer Stage will welcome audiences to get swept up in the magic of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition. With performances on August 2 and 3 at both 10:30am and 7:00pm, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition tells the story of a mistreated young woman whose fairy godmother helps her to discover the magic within herself and sends her off to joyfully dance the night away at the ball.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition is part of this year's series of family-friendly, hour-long shows presented by Upper Darby Summer Stage's Children's Theatre program. Tickets range from $11 to $15 and may be purchased online any time at Click Here or by calling the box office at 610.814.7270 during office hours Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm. There will be a unique pre-show craft just before each Children's Theatre show, as well as a post-show meet-and-greet with cast members. The Upper Darby Performing Arts Center is located in Drexel Hill, at 601 North Lansdowne Avenue, just minutes from the Main Line and Center City. Parking is free.

Join us at the royal ball as Cinderella (Kaila Hayman-Brown of Upper Darby) defies her wicked stepmother (Kareem Wright of Upper Darby) and stepsisters in search of a better life with help from her fairy godmother (Jocelyn Knorr of Havertown). At the ball, she meets the prince (Kyair Opher of Upper Darby), and the two fall in love at first dance. Featuring the timeless songs "Ten Minutes Ago", "In My Own Little Corner", "Impossible", and more, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition waltzes onto the stage for what is sure to be "A Lovely Night."

Director Hannah Catanoso says, "In our show, you're not seeing typical 'Disney' magic happen on stage. Rather, you'll be seeing the children and the actors in our show be the magic that's happening on stage. We really rely on the children and the choices they make to really bring the audience in and believe the magic that's being created."

Cast member Caprice Crenshaw says, "I'm excited for audiences to see the world of Cinderella and the overall message of the show, which is basically that you have to do things yourself in order for your dreams to come true. If you actually go out and do it, hard work pays off."

Upper Darby Summer Stage is grateful to partner with Benner Insurance Solutions and Wawa, the sponsors of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Youth Edition. Summer Stage would also like to thank its education sponsors Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School, and The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for their support. Summer Stage 2023 is also supported through sponsor and host, Upper Darby School District, as well as founding sponsor, Upper Darby Township. Upper Darby Summer Stage is now officially a program of the not-for-profit Upper Darby Arts & Education Foundation.

About Upper Darby Summer Stage:

Upper Darby Summer Stage is a national leader in creating outstanding performances for the community while empowering young people and entertaining families. Now in its 48th season, the program presents six Children's Theater productions and a professional quality Broadway musical. This year's Mainstage production is Memphis, playing five performances on July 28 and 29, and August 4 and 5. In addition, Summer Stage presents a smaller show through its Summer Stories program. This year's Summer Stories production is Next to Normal, playing July 31 & August 1st.

Summer Stage offers programs for students as young as 10 and up to age 28. Upper Darby Summer Stage is not only a great place to see a spectacular show, but also a great place for students to grow as artists and as young people. Visit Click Here for more information.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.