Turkish Psychedelic Rock Icon Gaye Su Akyol to Launch U.S. Debut Tour

Catch her live in select American cities in September, including New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

Turkish Psychedelic Rock Icon Comes to Select American Cities in September

"Akyol is the futuristic figurehead of the revived Anatolian rock movement... Fusing Turkish classical and folk music roots with mind-expanding psychedelic rock"
- Financial Times

Acclaimed Turkish psych-rock sensation and Sub Pop recording artist Gaye SuAkyol announces her debut U.S. tour, set to hit select U.S. cities in September, including New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle. Akyol's U.S. dates are part of her larger, worldwide 2023 tour in support of her new album Anadolu Ejderi ("Anatolian Dragon") released in December 2022 on Sub Pop. Her latest single, "Love Buzz", was released earlier in August in advance of her U.S. debut. Akyol's tour kicks off on September 9th with a free show at NYC's Bryant Park.

Gaye Su Akyol 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

9/9 - Bryant Park, New York, NY (Free)

9/11 - City Winery, Philadelphia, PA

9/12 - Jammin Java, Vienna, VA

9/13 - City Winery, Boston, MA

9/15 - Drom, New York, NY

9/17 - Los Globos, Los Angeles, CA

9/19 - Rickshaw Stop, San Francisco, CA

9/20 - Nectar Lounge, Seattle, WA

About Gaye Su Akyol:

Gaye Su Akyol is an Istanbul-based musician and visual artist at the vanguard of a new psychedelic rock revival in Turkey; her music combines traditional Anatolian sounds, classical Turkish music, psychedelia, surf rock, and post-punk into a wild, dreamy and futuristic sound. Her work redefines the concepts of power, desire, change and rebellion, in tight-knit solidarity with women, queer and outcast communities, and rebels against societal gender roles, patriarchy, censorship, and oppression. She creates a universe of imagination, in which she constructs her own "counter-reality" against the stifling realities dictated by power.

Akyol released her first album Develerle Yaşıyorum ("I Live With Camels") in 2014; written and composed entirely by herself, it became an immediate sensation in Turkey and the Middle East. Her breakthrough record, Hologram İmparatorluğu ("Hologram Empire") came out in 2016, on Dunganga Records, a label co-founded by Akyol. Released internationally on Germany's Glitterbeat label, the album received rave reviews in The New York Times, The Observer, The Guardian, The Financial Times, Pitchfork, The Wire and more. Her 2018 self-produced follow up, İstikrarlı Hayal Hakikattir ("Consistent Fantasy is Reality"), garnered even more crtitcal acclaim, remaining at #1 on the Transglobal World Music Chart Europe for months. Akyol also became the first Turkish musician featured on the cover of the UK's Songlines magazine -- with her being voted Songlines' "Best Artist" in 2019. Her 2020 EP,

Gaye Su Akyol put out the Yort Savul: İsyan Manifestosu (Manifesto of Rebellion) EP in 2020 and released her latest album Anadolu Ejderi ("Anatolian Dragon") at the end of 2022 on the Sub Pop label, in advance of her world tour. Her latest single, "Love Buzz", came out earlier in August on Sub Pop in advance of her U.S. debut.

All tickets available at:
www.serdarilhan.com

