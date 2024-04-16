Tickets On Sale For SILUETAS at Power Street Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Power Street Theatre has announced that tickets to the world premiere of the highly anticipated musical Siluetas, written by award-winning playwright (and PST co-founder) Erlina Ortiz and Broadway performer and composer Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, Fun Home), are now on sale. The new work, developed during the National Music Theater Conference at The O'Neill Center, is inspired by the art of Ana Mendieta and will feature Tony Award-winning performer KO "Karen Olivo" in their return to the stage. The world premiere production begins performances on May 29, 2024 at Temple University in Philadelphia with support from Temple Theaters.

"It has been a dream to work with such incredible artists like Robi, KO, co-founder Erlina, and the rest of the Siluetas team as we present this world premiere production," noted Power Street Theatre co-founder Gabriela Sanchez. "The powerhouse team behind this show could have presented this important musical anywhere that they wanted: we are honored that they trusted and chose PST as the musical's first home. We cannot wait to welcome audiences in Philadelphia to experience Robi and Erlina's gorgeous show."

Siluetas sheds light on modern stories of immigrants and refugees. Conservative ex-house wife Dinora and activist-artist Khalilah move in together amidst a charged 2016 presidential campaign, the loosening of the Cuban embargo, and the escalation of the Syrian Civil War. Through their growing friendship-and a little guidance from the Ancestors-they learn about the importance of community, friendship, and forgiveness. With book and lyrics by Erlina Ortiz and music and lyrics by Robi Hager, this new musical beautifully captures the pain of displacement, the need for choice, and the uncertainty we all face when borders are more important than family.

With direction by Rebecca Aparicio, Music Direction by Brigitte Rottman, and Music Supervisor Abel Garriga, Siluetas marks the return of Tony Award winning performer KO to the stage, known for their roles in Broadway's In The Heights, West Side Story and Moulin Rouge.

"Power Street Theatre's production of Siluetas will be the first time in my professional career, of over 25 years, that I know that my work and my values are being honored simultaneously," added KO.

KO will be joined by an incredible roster of artists, including Angel Alzeidan, Garrick Vaughan, Guillermo Jemmott Jr., Victor Rodriguez Jr., Rob Tucker, Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, and Kara Rantovich.

The team also includes Jamel Baker, as stage manager, Lexy Leuszler as Dramaturg, Fouad Sakhnini as Cultural Consultant and translator for this trilingual musical, and Chels Morgan as Cultural Competency Specialist and Intimacy Coordinator. Additional PST team members include Jose Alicea - Marketing and Cultural Curator, and Jaleigh Croft - Development Consultant.

Power Street Theatre will be curating several affinity nights throughout the run of the show such as Temple Alumni Night - a third of the Siluetas team are Temple Alumni - Pride Night, and Alza La Bandera/ Raise Your Flag Night. PST will also be providing free childcare for the June 9 and 16 matinees in partnership with Parent Artist Advocacy League (PAAL) and Broadway Babysitters.