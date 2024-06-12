Three World Premieres & More Set for InterAct Theatre Company 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



InterAct Theatre Company has unveiled its 2024-25 season, featuring a diverse array of thought-provoking productions that delve into pressing social issues and explore the human condition from fresh perspectives. Kicking off with the American premiere of Pravin Wilkins' MORENO, audiences will be thrust back into the turbulent world of 2016 NFL politics and personal integrity, as superstar running back Luis Moreno grapples with the intersection of sports and social justice. Following this, Damon Chua's QUIXOTIC PROFESSOR QIU offers a satirical yet poignant look at the real-life struggles of Chinese American scientists amidst allegations of espionage. Gabriel Jason Dean's RIFT, OR WHITE LIES presents a heart-wrenching tale of estranged brothers divided by ideology but united by shared trauma. Finally, the season concludes with the world premiere of THE 1st PHILLY CYCLE PLAY by Antu Yacob, the inaugural production in an ambitious cycle in collaboration with the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-PA).

“We are excited to announce our 37th season of diverse and dynamic plays, featuring some of Philly’s (and InterAct’s) favorite actors! We’re particularly proud to present an American premiere, a world premiere, a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, and the inaugural installment of our Philly Cycle series exploring stories about under-represented local communities. We look forward to inviting audiences into the disparate worlds of professional football, federal prison, academia and Islam, and engaging them in conversation about our world today,” says Artistic Director Seth Rozin.

Don’t miss your chance to witness these powerful stories—subscribe early for the best price! $100 Early Bird Subscriptions are on sale now for 4 Flex Tickets. Early Bird Sale Ends June 30th! Subscription price jumps to $115 July 1st. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://www.interacttheatre.org/

MORENO

by Pravin Wilkins

November 1 - 24

American Premiere!

2016. The NFL has been shaken by Colin Kaepernick’s controversial decision to take a knee during the national anthem to protest against police brutality. Superstar running back Luis Moreno, who is all about his game – and his paycheck -- has joined a new team with championship aspirations. But America’s leadership is changing, and when a painful new reality hits close to home, Luis is forced to ask whether politics have a place on the field, and if he is willing to risk his career to take a stand for his own community.



QUIXOTIC PROFESSOR QIU

by Damon Chua

January 31 - February 23

World Premiere!

Inspired by real-life cases of Chinese American scientists being targeted for allegedly carrying out economic espionage, this satirical play follows a fictitious math professor, who finds himself scrutinized by the FBI and his own university colleagues, while simultaneously navigating a delicate relationship with a childhood friend in China. As the screws tighten around the unwitting Professor Qiu, he is forced to choose between his birth country and adopted land, between loyalty and self-preservation.



RIFT, OR WHITE LIES

by Gabriel Jason Dean

April 4 - 27

National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere!

Two estranged brothers -- one a progressive novelist, the other a convicted murderer and high-ranking member of a white supremacist prison gang – are united through their traumatic childhood. Now adults, they attempt to navigate the edges of their brotherly bond, as well as a path forward toward understanding and forgiveness. In an increasingly polarized world, is it possible to love someone whose beliefs you hate?



THE 1st PHILLY CYCLE PLAY

by Antu Yacob

June 6 - 29

World Premiere

Commissioned as part of The Philly Cycle!

The first play in THE PHILLY CYCLE will center African American Muslims. The playwright will be Antu Yacob. InterAct will partner with the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-PA). This play is to be produced in the 2024-25 season. Learn more at www.interacttheatre.org/philly-cycle

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



