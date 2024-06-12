Three World Premieres & More Set for InterAct Theatre Company 2024/25 Season

The season begins with the American premiere of Moreno in November.
InterAct Theatre Company has unveiled its 2024-25 season, featuring a diverse array of thought-provoking productions that delve into pressing social issues and explore the human condition from fresh perspectives. Kicking off with the American premiere of Pravin Wilkins' MORENO, audiences will be thrust back into the turbulent world of 2016 NFL politics and personal integrity, as superstar running back Luis Moreno grapples with the intersection of sports and social justice. Following this, Damon Chua's QUIXOTIC PROFESSOR QIU offers a satirical yet poignant look at the real-life struggles of Chinese American scientists amidst allegations of espionage. Gabriel Jason Dean's RIFT, OR WHITE LIES presents a heart-wrenching tale of estranged brothers divided by ideology but united by shared trauma. Finally, the season concludes with the world premiere of THE 1st PHILLY CYCLE PLAY by Antu Yacob, the inaugural production in an ambitious cycle in collaboration with the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-PA).
“We are excited to announce our 37th season of diverse and dynamic plays, featuring some of Philly’s (and InterAct’s) favorite actors! We’re particularly proud to present an American premiere, a world premiere, a National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere, and the inaugural installment of our Philly Cycle series exploring stories about under-represented local communities. We look forward to inviting audiences into the disparate worlds of professional football, federal prison, academia and Islam, and engaging them in conversation about our world today,” says Artistic Director Seth Rozin.
Don’t miss your chance to witness these powerful stories—subscribe early for the best price! $100 Early Bird Subscriptions are on sale now for 4 Flex Tickets. Early Bird Sale Ends June 30th! Subscription price jumps to $115 July 1st. For tickets and showtimes, visit https://www.interacttheatre.org/
by Pravin Wilkins
November 1 - 24
American Premiere!
2016. The NFL has been shaken by Colin Kaepernick’s controversial decision to take a knee during the national anthem to protest against police brutality. Superstar running back Luis Moreno, who is all about his game – and his paycheck -- has joined a new team with championship aspirations. But America’s leadership is changing, and when a painful new reality hits close to home, Luis is forced to ask whether politics have a place on the field, and if he is willing to risk his career to take a stand for his own community.
by Damon Chua
January 31 - February 23
World Premiere!
Inspired by real-life cases of Chinese American scientists being targeted for allegedly carrying out economic espionage, this satirical play follows a fictitious math professor, who finds himself scrutinized by the FBI and his own university colleagues, while simultaneously navigating a delicate relationship with a childhood friend in China. As the screws tighten around the unwitting Professor Qiu, he is forced to choose between his birth country and adopted land, between loyalty and self-preservation.
by Gabriel Jason Dean
April 4 - 27
National New Play Network Rolling World Premiere!
Two estranged brothers -- one a progressive novelist, the other a convicted murderer and high-ranking member of a white supremacist prison gang – are united through their traumatic childhood. Now adults, they attempt to navigate the edges of their brotherly bond, as well as a path forward toward understanding and forgiveness. In an increasingly polarized world, is it possible to love someone whose beliefs you hate?
by Antu Yacob
June 6 - 29
World Premiere
Commissioned as part of The Philly Cycle!
The first play in THE PHILLY CYCLE will center African American Muslims. The playwright will be Antu Yacob. InterAct will partner with the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR-PA). This play is to be produced in the 2024-25 season. Learn more at www.interacttheatre.org/philly-cycle
Videos