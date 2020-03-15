Theatre Philadelphia has releaseed the following statement:

We want to continue to provide clear information in response to the threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for our community of artists and patrons.

At this time, Theatre Philadelphia's 2020 Marquee Dinner has been postponed. We are currently evaluating other events scheduled for later in the season.

We understand that situations have been changing rapidly. Please make sure to check your email or www.theatrephiladelphia.org before attending events to make sure that nothing has changed.

We will attempt to stay on top of any cancellations of theatrical performances across Greater Philadelphia, but please check the website of specific theatres for the most accurate information. You can find our list of event changes across Philadelphia on our website, which will be updated as frequently as possible: COVID-19 and Performance Updates in the Philadelphia Region.

It's important to note that theatres completely rely on live community presence, gathering, and support. If a performance is canceled or if an audience member needs to cancel a ticket, we ask that patrons consider making a donation to that theatre.

We are closely monitoring the situation. We will continue to follow the recommendations of the City and of the CDC as the situation develops, and will keep you apprised.





