Theatre Horizon Reveals Largest Season Ever, Featuring Robi Hager, Priyanka Shetty, Erlina Ortiz, and More

Theatre Horizon, located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce their 23/24 season, the company's largest season to date, featuring eight presentations that span an assortment of genres and styles. The exciting slate of programming features two projects headlined by Broadway actor and composer Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, Fun Home), plus offerings that emphasize the company's deep commitment to the theater's home of Norristown.

"We at Theatre Horizon are doubling down on our efforts to support and elevate the region's incredible artists and community by offering our largest season to date," noted Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen. "There is truly something for everyone in our 23/24 season, including programming for young audiences, a celebration of jazz in Norristown, a popular musical, a hysterical one-woman show, and more."

THEATRE HORIZON'S 2023-24 SEASON

Sounds of Norristown: A Jazz Brunch

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time TBD

Theatre Horizon veteran and accomplished vocalist Elle.Morris will headline a one-day only jazz brunch as part of Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board's second annual Montco Jazz Fest, curated by acclaimed artist Joanna Pascale. Join Elle. and featured performers from the Norristown community in this one-of-a-kind musical event. Patrons will receive one free ticket with the purchase of any subscription.

One Book One Norristown Featuring Daniel José Older

Friday, September 29, 2023

Time TBD

One Book One Norristown 2023 kicks off at Theatre Horizon with a special visit and book signing by The New York Times best-selling author Daniel José Older, a lead story architect for Star Wars: The High Republic. He is the author of the Young Adult urban fantasy series Outlaw Saints, the sci-fi adventure Flood City, and the monthly comic series The High Republic Adventures.

Coco and The Rocky Horror Picture Show Interactive Movie Screenings

October 20-22, 2023

Time TBD

Get ready to quiver with anticipation! Theatre Horizon will present a two-part movie screening event featuring the family favorite Pixar's Coco during the day, including a live mariachi band with activities for all ages in the lobby. In the evening, the company will present The Rocky Horror Picture Show, a tribute performance featuring live drag performances led by Eric Jaffe.

Siluetas In Concert

November 3-4, 2023

Book and Lyrics by Erlina Ortiz

Music and Lyrics by Robi Hager

Award-winning artist Erlina Ortiz teams up with Broadway vet Robi Hager to present a behind-the-scenes look into the process of writing a new musical in this concert reading of Siluetas by Theatre Horizon's long-time partners at Power Street Theatre. Dinora, a Cuban-American immigrant, and Khalilah, a Syrian refugee, move in together amidst a charged 2016 presidential campaign, the lifting of the Cuban embargo, and the escalation of the Syrian Civil War. Through their growing, and sometimes tumultuous friendship, they learn about forgiveness, radical love, and the true meaning of home. Siluetas was developed at the Eugene O'Neill Center for their 2022 NMTC.

Theatre Horizon Holiday Concert

December 8-17, 2023

Time TBD

Theatre Horizon's annual holiday tradition will welcome back a cast of favorite performers from throughout the years for a festive and jolly musical event.

Broccoli, Roosevelt, and Mr. House

February 2024

Presented by The Berserker Residents - Justin Jain, David Johnson, and Bradley K. Wrenn

Can broccoli make you giggle? How much dance is too much dance? And does your house have feelings? The Berserker Residents come to Theatre Horizon with an unpredictable, vibrant comedy for all ages that combines snazzy games, silly sounds, and physical flights of fancy. Three wacky characters encourage interaction and elicit pure joy with this original, fun, and vibrant show. Recommended for children ages 5+ with their families.

A Surprise Musical: To Be Announced in July!

April 2024

Robi Hager returns to Theatre Horizon, after presenting Siluetas earlier in the season, to helm this surprise musical. Horizon's stage will transform into a '90s dive bar for an intimate reimagining of an early musical by a Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright.

Priyanka Shetty Performs

A One-Woman Show To Be Announced

May 17-19, 2024

Internationally acclaimed solo performer and playwright Priyanka Shetty will return home to the Philly region to perform a one-woman show in a limited engagement in Norristown, fresh off the heels of a successful run at the Edinburgh Fringe, sold-out Off-Broadway performances and standing room only at The Kennedy Center. With humor, insight, and raw energy, her plays pose critical questions about contemporary issues, engender dialogue, and call for solidarity and collective action. This piece will feature "the driving force of Ms. Shetty's electrifyingly physical performance" (Get Your Coats On) and what she's best known for: powerful art that is a reflection of our times.

SERVICE DETAILS

Patrons can select one of three subscription types: a pick-your-own 3-show subscription, a pick-your-own 5-show subscription, and a full season subscription. All subscription options will feature four price points-two Pay-What-You-Can tiers and two Pay-It-Forward tiers-and will include a free ticket to Sounds of Norristown: A Jazz Brunch on Saturday, September 23, 2023, as well as additional subscription perks. More details at Click Here.

