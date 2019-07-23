Theatre Exile Announces 2019-2020 Season

Theatre Exile's Mainstage Season will be back home in South Philly at 1340 S. 13th Street. See the lineup below!

On the Exhale

by Martín Zimmerman

When a senseless act of violence changes her life forever, a liberal college professor finds herself inexplicably drawn to the very weapon used to perpetrate the crime - and to the irresistible feeling of power that comes from holding life and death in her hands. Peering down the barrel of a uniquely American crisis, she begins to suspect that when it comes to gun violence, we're all part of the problem.



Babel

by Jacqueline Goldfinger



A new comedy & winner of the 2017 Smith Prize for Political Theater and featured on the Kilroy's List. A talking stork, lesbian moms, and the power to build your own baby... In this version of a near future society, prospective parents learn within the first weeks of conception which traits their child will have and what behaviors it is likely to exhibit. With rapid advances in reproductive technology today, modern eugenics is science's Wild West. What will we do to "civilize" it and ourselves? How far will we go when playing God?



Orphans

by Lyle Kessler



Two Brothers, Phillip, sensitive, reclusive, never venturing out of his North Philly home and Treat, a violent pickpocket and thief who kidnaps a mysteriously wealthy businessman who turns the table on the two brothers and in strange, hilarious and moving way, becomes their long lost father figure.

Don't miss Tommy and Me Tickets are going fast for this hit show written by Ray Didinger. Every night you will get the chance to ask Ray your burning questions about the show with a different guest host.

Tickets on sale now! Running Aug. 9th-25th. Theatre Exile 1340 S. 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19148.





