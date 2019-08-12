Theatre Horizon Celebrates 15 Years With The Return Of INTO THE WOODS

Theatre Horizon, a professional theatre company located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, minutes from Center City Philadelphia, celebrates 15 years of serving the community in 2019. Horizon is throwing a birthday bash like none other this September, with the return of their wildly popular 2015 hit INTO THE WOODS. This new concert production, which features many of the theatre's original cast members, will play a strictly limited engagement of September 27-29, 2019. Single tickets will go on sale August 16.

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. Horizon revisits this classic, with returning cast members from their acclaimed 2015 production, under the direction of Barrymore-winning Matt Decker. The special concert staging will play for performances only, with a special Saturday night pre-show gala to celebrate Theatre Horizon's 15th anniversary season and the company's brand new lobby.

INTO THE WOODS: In Concert will feature Leigha Kato as Little Red, Liz Filios as Cinderella, Steve Pacek as The Baker, Kristine Fraelich as The Witch, Donnie Hammond as Jack's Mother, Lukas Poost as Rapunzel's Prince, Marybeth Gorman as Baker's Wife, Jack Henry as Jack, Ben Michael as Cinderella's Prince, and Doug Hara as The Narrator.

Tickets to INTO THE WOODS are available by visiting theatrehorizon.org. Theatre Horizon accepts all major credit cards for advanced reservations. They also accept cash, check, or credit for purchases made at the box office the day of the performance.





