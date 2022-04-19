The Weitzman Will Honor CNN's Wolf Blitzer at Reopening Gala

Philadelphia's Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History (The Weitzman) will honor Emmy-award winning CNN anchor, journalist, author, and prominent Jewish American, Wolf Blitzer, during its reopening celebration gala.

The Weitzman's annual Only in America gala is scheduled for Sunday, May 1, 2022 - its first spring gala in three years.

As the country's only museum dedicated exclusively to exploring and interpreting the American Jewish experience, The Weitzman's annual event recognizes the achievements and contributions of American Jews who have significantly impacted American society and culture, often despite facing antisemitism and prejudice.

"Wolf Blitzer is one of our country's hardest working and most respected Jewish Americans," said Debra Lerner Cohen, gala committee member. "With parents who survived Nazi concentration camps and came to America as refugees, Wolf's 'Only in America' accomplishments speak to the power of what's possible for immigrants, and refugees, in America. My husband Edward and I are privileged to have known Wolf's parents, Cesia and David Blitzer, and proud to call him a friend for close to 25 years."

A child of Holocaust survivors, Blitzer was born in Germany, to Polish Jewish refugees who moved to the U.S. under the provisions of the 1948 Displaced Persons Act. He received a bachelor of arts degree in history from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a master of arts degree in international relations from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C. He began his career with the Reuters News Agency in Tel Aviv. Shortly thereafter, he became a Washington, D.C., correspondent for The Jerusalem Post and reported from the nation's capital for more than 15 years. Blitzer has been with CNN for more than 30 years and is anchor of The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and The Newscast on CNN+.

Blitzer is known for his Middle East expertise, election coverage, international news reporting, and political coverage. Throughout his career, Blitzer has interviewed some of history's most notable figures, including seven U.S. Presidents and many foreign leaders, including the Dalai Lama, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, former South African President Nelson Mandela.

"Wolf delivers the news with tremendous integrity," added Dr. Misha Galperin, The Weitzman's President and CEO. "Jewish texts teach that all humans are created in the image of G-d. As he shares the stories of the world with a global audience, Wolf exemplifies this value. He treats everyone with dignity in his interviews and coverage."