The Study Hotel Partners With Opera Philadelphia and Marian Anderson Historical Society For Reading Promise Week Event, LITERACY IN SONG

The Study at University City will partner with Opera Philadelphia and Marian Anderson Historical Society for an interactive all-ages event incorporating music, art and literacy as part of the Free Library of Philadelphia and Read by 4th's Reading Promise Week, Philly's annual family literacy festival. The event, "Literacy in Song," will take place in The Study Hotel's second-floor Salon on Tuesday, October 10 from 5-7 pm.

As part of Reading Promise Week (October 7-15), an annual family-friendly festival with over 70+ literacy events in Philly neighborhoods citywide supporting and energizing the early literacy movement, The Study Hotel invites families from West Philadelphia and beyond for an evening of music, art and literacy while exploring the life and legacy of local musical icon, Marian Anderson. Attendees will enjoy an interactive reading of illustrative children's book "When Marian Sang" by Pam Muñoz Ryan with visuals and live music by Opera Philadelphia. Complimentary Marian Anderson coloring books and Crayola supplies will be provided courtesy of The Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society. Complimentary light bites and refreshments will be served. The event is free to attend and open to the public but Click Here.

"Our mission at Read by 4th is to ensure Philly's children become the strong readers they deserve to be and Reading Promise Week is one of the many ways community members are leading the charge to protect our children's literacy rights," said Diane Mills, Read by 4th West Philadelphia Reading Captain. "This year, we wanted to offer titles that reflect the diversity of our city ensuring that all of our children can see themselves as readers; Partnering with the Marian Anderson Society and Opera Philadelphia for this interactive reading of 'When Marian Sang,' will hopefully do just that."

Marian Anderson was a popular touring contralto from 1925 to 1965. Born and raised in South Philly, she is a local icon and cultural figure, paving the way for African American artists in the struggle to overcome racial prejudice in the United States during the mid-twentieth century. Anderson purchased a home on Martin Street in what is now Philadelphia's Graduate Hospital neighborhood in 1924 where she would entertain and host friends and fellow artists while resting up from tour. She owned it until she passed in 1993. The home is now the National Marian Anderson Museum and a historical landmark. The museum is run and maintained by The Marian Anderson Historical Society.

In 2002, children's and young adult author Pam Muñoz Ryan published an illustrative children's book about Marian Anderson's life, "When Marian Sang," highlighting Anderson's strength of character and the struggles of the times in which she lived. The book specifically notes Anderson's historic concert at the Lincoln Memorial in 1939, which drew an integrated crowd of 75,000 people in pre-Civil Rights America.

"Our great Marian Anderson is one of the most important historical figures of the 20th century because of her groundbreaking exceptional music artistry and her humanitarianism," said Jillian Patricia Pirtle Marian Anderson Museum & Historical Society CEO. "Marian Anderson's historical legacy is even more relevant and paramount in the 21st century. Though the public may be aware of many of the extraordinary achievements of Marian Anderson, I believe that historic and tributary books of our great Marian Anderson like 'When Marian Sang' provide a special view and education on Marian Anderson's life that youngsters and the whole family can learn from and enjoy. 'When Marian Sang' comes to life through the voice and storytelling with this wonderful Storybook Time programming and artifacts that we are proud to share for the public and community at large."

The Marian Anderson Museum and Historical Society will be displaying rare artifacts from the musical icon at the October 10 "Literacy in Song" event. Attendees will also enjoy a 45-minute live and interactive reading of "When Marian Sang" with coordinating visuals and performance by Megnot Toggia, soprano, Cory Walker, tenor, Jinhyun Park, piano, from Opera Philadelphia.

"In 2022 Opera Philadelphia launched the Sounds of America: Price and Bonds initiative, which aims to amplify the life and legacy of Florence Price, Margaret Bonds, and other Black creatives of the Harlem Renaissance," said Veronica Chapman-Smith, Vice President of Community Initiatives at Opera Philadelphia. With the strong connection between composer Florence Price and Marian Anderson, it only made sense to use the music of Florence Price as part of the storytelling of Marian Anderson's life. Audiences will hear familiar spirituals composed by Price, as well as other music used to propel the story of Marian Anderson's life."

The Study Hotel will be displaying artwork from students of Martha Washington School in West Philadelphia. The artwork, depicting the children's visual interpretation of Marian Anderson's music, will be on display from Tuesday, October 10 through Tuesday, October 17 in The Study Hotel's first floor gallery.

"At The Study University City, we have a passion for youth literacy and are always looking for ways to transform our mission of providing guests with a place to 'read, rest, reflect' into a real difference-maker within the local community," said Erin McGarry, Director of Sales and Marketing at The Study University City. "We're so excited to welcome all of these amazing partners and community members of all ages into our salon for an evening celebrating the importance of youth literacy through song."