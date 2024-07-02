The Shawnee Playhouse to Hold Auditions For Fall 2024 Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shawnee Playhouse, celebrating its forty-fifth season, will be holding auditions for adults for their 2024 fall plays and musicals, on Sunday, July 21st, 2024, from 5pm to 8pm, and on Wednesday, July 24th, 2024, from 4pm to 6pm at The Shawnee Playhouse. The fall productions include The Shawnee Original Playwright Series (non-musicals, with performances running from August 16th through August 18th), Thornrose, The Sleeping Beauty Musical (with performances running from September 4th through September 29th), 12 Angry Jurors (a non-musical, running from October 4th through October 6th), and Cold Feet (a non-musical, running from October 12th through October 27th. Those who are auditioning for a non-musical production should prepare a one minute monologue and may be asked to do cold reading as well. Those who are auditioning for the musical should prepare thirty-two bars of their best classical musical theatre rendition.

The Shawnee Original Playwright Series consists of various world premiere productions and readings which will include The Unicorn Horn by Mike Byham, Canine Connection by Seth Freeman, Cookie Eatin' by Scott Carter Cooper, Try, Try Again by John Doble, Jane, Queen's Foole by Barbara Blatner, WHAT CHEER by Karen Campion, Actress by Scott Carter Cooper, Broken Chord by Constance Humphrey Egan, And Sheila by Karen Campion, (verb) a play on words by Seth Freeman, Coastie by Lawrence B. Fox, The Blue Whale by Laura Zlatos, Death List for Today by Lynn Glassock, and Poppy in Bloom by Karen Campion. Other ten minute readings will include Tony and Joey Go to Therapy by Mike Byham, Cross Words by Stephen Loomis, I Saw Mommy Kissing Dracula by Triston Basile, JFK to Fiumicino by Lisa DeAngelis, Pack of Cigarettes by Andrew Beer, Tarot Reader by Jenny Boyle Penney, Park Bench by Sandip Mazumder, Zeitgeist By Dan Borengasser, Rev Rick's Big Moment by Paul Bowman, Boy Scout in the Burning Hall by Steven Gaynor, Paramour by Rose-Mary Harrington, The Perfect Prom Date by Phil Olson, and Your Call is Very Important to Us by Stephen Loomis.

Thornrose, the Sleeping Beauty Fairy Tale Musical, with music and lyrics by Michael DeMaio, and adaptation and book by Jan Lindvik, is based on The Brothers Grimm's fairy tale and Charles Perrault's rendition of the story. Norwegian writer Jan Lindvik's creative, exciting and adventurous adaptation of the famous Brothers Grimm's classic fairy tale and Michael DeMaio's lovely, soaring, and eclectic music is sure to please and entertain theatergoers of all ages. This timeless and enchanting musical promises to delight and inspire its audience. This is not your children's bedtime story version of Sleeping Beauty, but a full scale musical adaptation that will leave its audience mesmerized and spellbound.

Directed by Gillian Turner, Twelve Angry Jurors is a heightened courtroom thriller that puts you on the edge of your seat while powerfully exploring what it means to live in a democracy. On a hot summer day after a long trial, a jury must decide whether a nineteen year-old man is guilty of murdering his father. The jury votes eleven to one that the man is guilty of the crime, but laws in the United States require a unanimous vote by all twelve jurors in order to pass judgment. Tempers flare as the eleven jurors try their best to convince the one dissenter to come around to their side. As the evidence is re-examined, however, new uncertainties come to light, forcing everyone to truly question if there is in fact some measure of "reasonable doubt".

Written by Shay Thurman, Cold Feet is the Comedic Full Length Winner of the Shawnee Original Playwrights Series Festival in 2023. "When an Italian Wedding and an Irish Funeral get booked at the same time, all hell breaks loose!" Darla is at the church for her eccentric grandmother's funeral. It turns out the whole family is looney, and she wants to get as far away from them as possible. An unexpected inheritance might just provide the getaway money. Meanwhile, David, desperate to finally kiss a girl, is anxious to marry his co-worker, the terrifying, "Laura the Horror". A few hiccups along the way and a direct hit by a tornado upset more than just the building, and are bound to leave the audience laughing out of their seats.

For more information, please visit The Shawnee Playhouse at www.shawneeplayhouse.org or contact Midge McClosky, the executive director of The Shawnee Playhouse, at shawneeplayhouseexecdir@gmail.com. If you need further assistance, please call the Shawnee Playhouse Box Office at 570-421-5093.

