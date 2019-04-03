The Philly POPS And The Kimmel Center Present School District Of Philadelphia's 2019 All-City Jazz Festival

The Philly POPS and the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts will present the School District of Philadelphia's All-City Jazz Festival. The day of free jazz performances by student and professional musicians will be held in the Kimmel Center's Perelman Theater and Commonwealth Plaza on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from noon 9 p.m. This will be the POPS's fifth year presenting this event and the third year in partnership with the Kimmel Center.

Throughout the day, a variety of student jazz programs, including from POPS in Schools, will take the stage. Professional POPS musicians will accompany students in the music-making and will lead master classes in vocals, percussion, trumpet, guitar, and more. Guest artists Alita Moses and Leo Manzari return from this season's JAZZED! and Uptown Nights performances to present master classes.

This All-City Jazz Festival is an especially important one for the POPS it's POPS in Schools' fifth anniversary, and it falls in the POPS' 40th Anniversary Season, said Frank Giordano, President and CEO of The Philly POPS. Our POPS in Schools program provides the next generation of Philadelphia musicians with the tools and experience they need for a lifetime of music appreciation and for a career in the field. The festival celebrates Philly's wonderful tradition of jazz, and we're grateful for the work of our partner, the Kimmel Center, in making this day memorable for students, educators, and parents.

We are thrilled to partner with one of our Kimmel Center Resident Companies, The Philly POPS, to foster jazz education and fill our various performance spaces with free music for the public, said Ed Cambron, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts. Our Cultural Campus is home to jazz stepping-stone programs for young people from kindergarten all the way through high school; All-City is one more touchpoint to spark passion in these musicians from across the greater Philadelphia region.

Philadelphia students at the All-City Jazz Festival will also interact with great artists from The Philly POPS's jazz series, including Alita Moses, Leo Manzari, and Terell Stafford, Artistic Director for Jazz for The Philly POPS and Director of the School District's All-City Jazz Orchestra.

The All-City Jazz Festival is a highlight of my year I love seeing the passion and excitement of these students as they pursue their own journeys in jazz, said Terell Stafford, Artistic Director for Jazz for The Philly POPS and Director of Jazz Studies and Chair of Instrumental Studies in the Boyer College of Music at Temple.

Students, parents, and the public will be invited to attend the day and evening performances. The 7 p.m. performance is a free, ticketed event with General Admission seating. Students and families should contact their school's music department to reserve tickets. Select tickets are available through sign-up here. For all other ticket inquiries, please visit the Kimmel Center Box Office.

Performance Schedule:

12:00pm-12:45pm Temple University Jazz Band performance

Terell Stafford, director

Location: Commonwealth Plaza Stage

Open to the Public

1:00pm-1:45pm Masterclass Session I

Terell Stafford, trumpet

Ron Kerber, woodwinds

Kevin Hanson and Steve Beskrone, guitar and bass

Location: Breakout Spaces

Open to the Public, Students Open to Perform

2:00pm-2:45pm University of the Arts Z Big Band performance

Matt Gallagher, director

Location: Commonwealth Plaza Stage

Open to the Public

3:00pm-3:45pm Masterclass Session II

Alita Moses, vocals

Randy Kapralick, trombone

Matt Gallagher, trumpet

Leo Manzari and Tyler Newson, tap and percussion

Location: Breakout Spaces

Open to the Public, Students Open to Perform

4:00pm-4:45pm Admission and Financial Aid Panel

Representatives from:

Temple University

University of the Arts

Kutztown University

Rowan University

And more!

Location: Commonwealth Plaza Stage

5:30pm-6:30pm Dinner

Location: Merck Arts Education Center

7:00pm 9:00pm All-City Jazz Showcase Performance

Location: Perelman Theater

Hosted by Alita Moses and featuring

the All-City Jazz Orchestra

Terell Stafford, director

ABOUT THE PHILLY POPS AND POPS IN SCHOOLS

Launched in 2015, POPS in Schools is an EITC-certified program that enhances music education for 3,000 students in the School District of Philadelphia by embedding Philly POPS artists in schools to coach and mentor music students in four elementary and ten high schools: Delaplaine McDaniel School, Isaac Sheppard School, Bache-Martin, GW Childs School, Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush, Central High School, Franklin Learning Center, Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA), Hill-Freedman World Academy, Girard Academic Music Program (GAMP), Julia R. Masterman, George Washington Carver Engineering and Sciences High, George Washington High School, and Northeast High School.

Now celebrating its 40th Anniversary Season, the POPS, the official POPS orchestra of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia's partner in civic celebration, serves a consistently growing audience of over 200,000 annually. Music Director Michael Krajewski and the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra keep listeners tapping their toes to an impressive repertoire of songs from American traditional music up through to today's chart-toppers. The Philly POPS BIG Band, an 18 20 piece ensemble performing a rock and rhythm and blues repertoire, premiered in 2017 to enthusiastic response at the July 4 Welcome America Concert on the Parkway.

POPS in Schools is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Chase and Susan McDaniel, Wells Fargo, Pam and Tim Alles, M&T Bank, PECO and others.

ABOUT TERELL STAFFORD

Terell Stafford, Artistic Director of Jazz for The Philly POPS, has been hailed as one of the great players of our time, a fabulous trumpet player by piano legend McCoy Tyner. Stafford is recognized as an incredibly gifted and versatile player, combining a deep love of melody with his own brand of spirited and adventurous lyricism. Stafford's exceptionally expressive and well-defined musical talent allows him to dance in and around the rich trumpet tradition of his predecessors while making his own inroads.

Since the mid-1990s, Stafford has performed with groups such as Benny Golson's Sextet, McCoy Tyner's Sextet, Kenny Barron Quintet, Frank Wess Quintet, Jimmy Heath Quintet and Big Band, Jon Faddis Jazz Orchestra, Carnegie Hall Jazz Band and Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Alumni Band. Stafford, with the Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra, performed on Diana Krall's Grammy-nominated From this Moment On (2006). John Clayton invited Stafford to perform with the Clayton Brothers Quintet and Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra. Stafford is a member of the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, which was awarded a Grammy in 2009 for Best Large Ensemble, Live at the Village Vanguard.

Stafford can be heard on over 130 albums. His album BrotherLee Love, Celebrating Lee Morgan received a 47th annual NAACP Image Award Nomination. His most recent album, Family Feeling, was released in 2018 under BCM&D Records. This Side of Strayhorn has been hailed as the first must-have album of 2011 and genius. Stafford is The Philly POPS Artistic Director for Jazz, the Director of Jazz Studies and Chair of Instrumental Studies at Temple University, founder and band leader of the Terell Stafford Quintet, and Managing and Artistic Director of the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia (JOP). Stafford is renowned in the jazz world as an educator, performer and leader and has received countless award nominations and accolades.

Stafford was born in Miami and raised in Chicago, Illinois and Silver Spring, Maryland. He received a Bachelor of Science in Music Education from the University of Maryland in 1988 and a Masters of Music from Rutgers University in 1993.

ABOUT Matt Gallagher

Matt Gallagher is principal trumpet with The Philly POPS and has performed in the orchestra for over seven years.

Matt is the prototypical lead trumpet player with extensive credits with professional bands and orchestras across the East Coast. He has performed with several Broadway show productions and artists, including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Boston Symphony, the Baltimore Symphony, The Philly POPS, Diana Krall, Hugh Jackman, Aretha Franklin, the Temptations, The Four Tops, Lou Rawls, Bernadette Peters, the O'Jays, the Stylistics, Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, Teddy Pendergrass, Barry Manilow, and many others. Matt is currently the principal trumpet player for The Philly POPS and the lead trumpet sub for the Philadelphia Orchestra. In addition, Matt is a studio trumpet player at NFL Films in Mt. Laurel, N.J., and recently recorded for Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson and LL Cool J, to name a few.

Matt is equally committed to both teaching and performing. He is the chair of the Trumpet department, Z Big Band director and music education professor at the University of the Arts.

Matt Gallagher earned his undergraduate degree in Music Education from West Chester University and earned a Master of Music degree in Jazz Studies from the University of the Arts in 2001.



ABOUT ALITA MOSES

Alita Moses is a young, rising star establishing herself as virtuosic vocalist, songwriter, and entertainer in many styles and settings. She has graced the stage with Al Jarreau at the Montreux Jazz Festival, backed pop sensations such as Shawn Mendes and Vic Mensa, recorded with members of the Christian McBride Big Band, and was most recently featured on Grammy-winning trumpeter Nabate Isles' newest album. In the midst of all this, she maintains a career as a front woman for myriad bands of varying styles, such as Lohai (an electronic soul duo), Hudson Horns (a collaborative brass band), and her own self-titled project reminiscent of Emily King and Lianne La Havas.

Born and raised in Connecticut, Alita experienced many facets of the performing arts thanks to her parents, both successful vocalists in their own right, and the incredibly artistic community of West Hartford. From there, she continued her studies at the University of the Arts, graduating with a BM in Jazz Vocal Performance and making herself known in the Philly music scene.

As of late, Alita is based in New York City, performing locally and internationally at legendary venues, clubs, and music halls. Whether on the stage or in the studio, she brings a natural warmth to each performance and astounds audiences with grace, soul, and a musical maturity beyond her years.

Keep an eye out for her debut album scheduled to be released this fall.

ABOUT Leo Manzari

Originally from Washington D.C., Leo Manzari is a Lucille Lortel award-nominated tap dancer. As part of the duo act The Manzari Brothers, Leo has headlined in the touring and off-broadway productions of Maurice Hines Tappin' Thru Life. He was a featured guest artist on Fox's So You Think You Can Dance, BET's The Mo'nique Show, PBS News Hour, Jerry Lewis Telethon, and ABC's The View. Manzari had a recurring role in Showtime's wildly popular and award-winning television show Homeland.

He is the lead writer and vocalist for a musical genre he created called TAP RAP . His most recent album, CLOCKWORK, can be found on all major streaming platforms.

Kimmel Center Education

The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts reaches thousands of local students, teachers, families, and aspiring artists each year through a unique set of education offerings, creating future performers, audiences, and cultural enthusiasts. With a 16-year history of education programs, the Kimmel Center reaches arts lovers of all ages and skill levels, stimulating creativity through hands-on multidisciplinary experiences. The programs educate, engage, and inspire the next generation, fulfilling the Kimmel Center's mission to transform lives daily through the arts.

The Kimmel Center provides education programs both on its Cultural Campus and in Philadelphia classrooms. With a focus on jazz and musical theater, programs include summer camps, school residencies, student matinees, a Teacher Appreciation program, and free community events.

For more information on all Kimmel Center education programs, visit kimmelcenter.org/education.

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus

Located in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, our mission is to engage the region's diverse communities with art through performance and education. Our Cultural Campus serves more than 1 million guests per year and includes the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, the Academy of Music, and the Merriam Theater- representing more than 160 years of rich history for the performing arts along Philadelphia's Avenue of the Arts. We are home to eight esteemed Resident Companies: The Philadelphia Orchestra, Opera Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Ballet, The Philly POPS, PHILADANCO, The Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, and Curtis Institute of Music. With nearly 9,000 seats per night, we are the region's most impactful performing arts center, and the second largest in the country. Our Cultural Campus serves as a preeminent and inclusive place to enjoy exceptional experiences that reflect the spirit of our region by cultivating a creative and socially-responsible environment where our community shares experiences that are delivered with pride, integrity, and respect. As a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization, we collaborate on, present, and produce a broad range of relevant and meaningful events, we serve as an active gathering space for social and community events, we educate the region's young people through access to quality arts experiences, and we provide support to artists in the creation of new work. TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, is our proud sponsor of the Kimmel Center's 2018-2019 Season. American Airlines is the official airline of Broadway Philadelphia. For additional information, visit www.kimmelcenter.org.





